LIFEMD ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Is Investigating LifeMD, Inc. On Behalf Of LifeMD Stockholders And Encourages Investors To Contact The Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against LifeMD, Inc. (LFMD) on behalf of LifeMD stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether LifeMD has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

Click here to participate in the action.

On April 14, 2021, Culper Research published a short report alleging that LifeMD, among other things, "runs afoul of numerous FTC regulations".

The price of LifeMD shares plummeted following the report, to close at $9.00 per share.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired LifeMD shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker, Melissa Fortunato, or Marion Passmore by email at investigations@bespc.com, telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York, California, and South Carolina. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in commercial, securities, derivative, and other complex litigation in state and federal courts across the country. For more information about the firm, please visit www.bespc.com. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210415005857/en/