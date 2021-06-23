LIFEAID Beverage Co. Brings First FITAID Flavor Variation To Market

SANTA CRUZ, Calif., June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, LIFEAID Beverage Co. brings the first flavor variation of its most popular blend, FITAID, to market. FITAID, the blend specifically formulated for post-workout recovery, has traditionally been known for its refreshing Citrus Medley flavor. Using the same proprietary blend as the original, FITAID Strawberry Lemonade joins the brand 's line up just in time for summer.

"We've made athletic recovery simple. Now we've made it even more delicious for summer," reports Aaron Hinde, president and co-founder of LIFEAID. "As our first flavor extension, FITAID Strawberry Lemonade checks off all the boxes for a refreshing finish to a hard workout. Stacked with anti-inflammatory goodness and great taste, this is my new favorite in our roster."

Ahead of the general release, FITAID Strawberry Lemonade was made available to gyms across the United States and Canada, in addition to celebrating the summer-time drop with exclusive retailers including HEB and Vitamin Shoppe. As the US largely opens up and regains event marketing, FITAID Strawberry Lemonade will be the focus of LIFEAID 's brand partner 's on-site activations. Athletes and brand fans will be able to enjoy an ice-cold FITAID Strawberry Lemonade at the finish lines of Spartan Races, during the 2021 NOBULL CrossFit Games and ahead of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, at USA Weightlifting events.

"With our latest innovation, we wanted to be both strategic and flavor-forward in what we brought to market," said Orion Melehan, co-founder of LIFEAID. "We are going back to our roots of making recovery delicious, and bringing the gyms, many who have been with us since the beginning, something to celebrate and enjoy."

FITAID 's recovery blend includes BCAAs, Glucosamine, CoQ10, and Omega 3s, and is sweetened with raw organic blue agave with no artificial flavors or sweeteners. It is currently the number one post-workout recovery beverage on Amazon, ahead of the new flavor variation.

About LIFEAID Beverage Co.With a focus on great tasting, wellness enhancing and functionally driven supplement products, LIFEAID Beverage Co. has become a trusted brand among athletes, health-conscience and performance minded consumers. Located in Santa Cruz, California, LIFEAID offers a range of "Vitamins You'll Actually Enjoy Drinking." Products include both RTD and powdered mix blends: FITAID, FOCUSAID, IMMUNITYAID, PARTYAID, and others. Visit lifeaidbevco.com to learn more.

