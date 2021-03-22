Life Well Rewarded: Barclays Launches New Credit Cards For AARP Members

WILMINGTON, Del., March 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Barclays US Consumer Bank announced today the launch of a new suite of co-branded credit cards for AARP members. The AARP® Essential Rewards Mastercard® from Barclays and the AARP® Travel Rewards Mastercard® from Barclays make it easy to earn cash back and travel rewards for everyday spend in categories that are important to AARP members related to health and wellness as well as travel, medical expenses, drug store purchases, gas, restaurants, hotel, airfare and more.

With nearly 38 million members, AARP states that its mission is to empower people to choose how they live as they age. The new suite of AARP Mastercard products from Barclays provides even more options for cardmembers to enjoy valuable rewards on every purchase.

The introduction of the new credit cards from Barclays also provides added value to the collection of AARP member benefits. With insights gained from in-depth research commissioned by Barclays on the interests and needs of self-identified AARP members, Barclays developed two card programs with a custom-tailored set of rewards and benefits that are designed to appeal to different segments of the expansive AARP membership base.

The AARP Essential Rewards Mastercard from Barclays is the ideal card for everyday use, while also providing benefits to support health and wellness offering:

3% cash back on gas and drug store purchases

2% cash back on medical expenses

From the road warrior to the international traveler, anyone passionate about travel will enjoy the AARP Travel Rewards Mastercard from Barclays with:

3% cash back on airfare, hotel stays and car rentals

2% cash back on restaurant purchases, including food delivery services

0% foreign transaction fee

Both cards receive

No annual fee

1% cash back rewards on all purchases

0% introductory APR for 15 months on balance transfers made within 45 days of account opening

Earn a $100 intro bonus with $500 spend within first 90 days

intro bonus with spend within first 90 days Easy rewards redemption for cash back, statement credits, gift cards, merchandise, and AARP memberships starting at $16 in rewards

in rewards No limit to the rewards that cardmembers can earn and rewards never expire as long as the account is open and in good standing

$0 Fraud Liability Protection

"AARP members told us they were looking for more in a credit card," said John Larew, President and CEO of AARP Services (ASI). "We heard them talk about needs like wellness benefits, prescription purchases and caregiving needs. We knew we wanted to work with an issuer that would innovate with the 50+ consumer in mind, and Barclays has done that."

With each new account and every eligible purchase, Barclays has committed to support AARP charitable affiliate, AARP Foundation, through a cause marketing program that will help fight social isolation across the United States. With a focus on building social connections, Essential Connections Powered by Barclays will support AARP Foundation's efforts to equip low-income older adults with the tools they need to stay socially connected to their communities.

"Barclays' support for AARP Foundation's Essential Connections program to increase vulnerable older adults' social connections to their communities will improve their physical and emotional health and well-being, not just during the pandemic but long after it ends," said Lisa Marsh Ryerson, President, AARP Foundation. "We must do all we can to help older adults, who have suffered greatly during COVID-19, to strengthen the social connections that are so essential to their ability to lead longer, healthier lives."

Through Essential Connections Powered by Barclays, the company will donate $10 per new account opened and 1% of all eligible electronic and telecommunications purchases to AARP Foundation to support social connections work, up to $1 million annually.

"For nearly 20 years, Barclays has teamed-up with some of America's best-known brands to offer co-branded credit cards and financial solutions that help people thrive," said Nichelle Evans, Managing Director, Travel and Affinity Programs at Barclays. "With these new credit cards for AARP members from Barclays, we are offering a suite of products designed to help Americans live life to its fullest, offering valuable cash back and exciting travel reward benefits, while also helping those facing social isolation become active members of their community."

Current AARP® Credit Card from Chase cardholders can continue to use their card as usual and will receive communications from Barclays later this summer with information about the conversion to the new AARP Mastercards from Barclays. Learn more at AARPcreditcard.com/Barclays.

To apply for the new cards or to learn more about the benefits listed above, visit AARPcreditcard.com.

