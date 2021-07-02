Life Time Athletic Resort Experience Opens At Northshore Mall In MA

New, 120,000-square-foot destination serves the Northshore and Southern Sea Coast area with everything needed to support family health and wellness at popular shopping center

BOSTON, July 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As shopping centers continue their evolution to meet the changing lifestyle needs of consumers, Life Time, the nation's premier healthy lifestyle brand, is bringing its luxury athletic resort experience as a new major tenant to Northshore Mall, a Simon property, located in Peabody, Mass.

The new mall-based Life Time, built in collaboration with Simon, will draw thousands daily to Northshore Mall.

Life Time Northshore is open now as a first-of-its-kind destination in the Greater Boston area with three floors covering 120,000-square-feet all related to health, exercise, wellness and community, along with an expansive outdoor aquatic center complete with a leisure pool, water slides, spa, resort-style seating and a bistro.

The new mall-based location is the fourth resort-like destination Life Time has built in collaboration with Simon (and tenth overall with retail shopping center owners across the U.S.). Life Time Northshore is a reimagined mall tenant that draws thousands of consumers each day to these community hubs, providing the ultimate in convenience with easy access to everything needed to support family health and wellness, along with mall retail stores and restaurants - all in one location.

" Greater Boston has embraced Life Time since we entered the market in 2015. With the addition of Northshore, we now offer five Life Time destinations offering amazing health, wellness, sport and lifestyle experiences designed to support healthy, happy lives for all ages," says Life Time's President and Chief Operating Officer, Jeff Zwiefel. "The addition of our Life Time experience, combined with all that Simon offers at Northshore Mall, is game changing for members, residents and the broader community."

Highlights of the athletic resort include:

120,000+ square foot resort, including outdoor aquatics complex

Exquisitely designed and dedicated studios for Life Time's unique group fitness, cycle, yoga and Pilates programming; one-on-one personal training and small group personal training

More than 400 pieces of best-in-class cardiovascular and resistance training equipment

An indoor and outdoor aquatic center featuring leisure and lap pools and resort-style seating

A dedicated Kids Academy, featuring tumbling, movement, language and learning classes for three months to 11 years

LifeCafe, a nutrition-focused, fast-casual cafe featuring a full menu, Meals to Go and grab and go assortments, along with Peet's coffee, proprietary nutritional supplements and more

LifeSpa, a full-service salon and spa for hair, body and nails

LT Recovery, a dedicated space for athletic performance and recovery featuring metabolic assessments, nutrition coaching, sports and athletic recovery treatments, and chiropractic and physical therapy care

Two full-size basketball courts with Ultimate Hoops leagues and skills training

Luxurious dressing rooms with whirlpools, saunas, steam rooms, and complimentary towel and locker service, featuring an assortment of Soapbox body products

Life Time Northshore is located at 210 Andover St., Peabody, MA 01960. The destination will operate seven days a week: Monday through Friday from 4 a.m. to 11 p.m., and Saturdays and Sundays from 5 a.m. to 10 p.m. The resort will employ more than 200 full-time, part-time and seasonal employees. A wide range of membership options are available for individuals, couples, and families. For more information, please call 630.203.5400 or visit https://www.lifetime.life/life-time-locations/ma-northshore and follow along on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

About Life Time, Inc.As a wellness pioneer, Life Time is reshaping the way consumers approach their health by integrating where we move, work, live and play - digitally and physically - all with the primary objective of helping people lead healthy, happy lives. With more than 150 destinations in 41 major markets across the U.S. and Canada, Life Time operates luxury athletic resorts, owns and produces iconic athletic events and is expanding its brand though Life Time Work premium coworking spaces and Life Time Living high-end leased residences. For more information visit lifetime.life.

