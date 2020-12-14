Life Time Announces It Will Be The First Health & Fitness Club Company To Offer Apple Fitness To Its Members

CHANHASSEN, Minn., Dec. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Life Time, the nation's premier health and wellness brand that continues to shape the way consumers move, work, live and play - digitally and physically - today announced it will be the first U.S. health & fitness club company to include Apple Fitness+ as part of Life Time memberships starting later this month.

Apple Fitness+ is the first fitness experience built around Apple Watch, providing immersive, studio-style workouts via iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV, intelligently incorporating workout metrics from Apple Watch.

The new offering will complement Life Time's existing, robust training and fitness programs, elite performers, and comprehensive health and wellbeing services and content offered to its members digitally - wherever they are - and at its more than 150 Life Time destinations across North America.

Life Time began to integrate Apple technologies into its health and fitness experience starting in 2017 when, in the US, Apple GymKit-enabled cardio equipment was offered first at Life Time, providing seamless Apple Watch connectivity between the device and cardio machine.

"We are rapidly expanding the way the world connects to Life Time through technology - with the same high-quality experiences our brand has been recognized for delivering at our athletic resorts for nearly 30 years," said Life Time Founder, Chairman and CEO Bahram Akradi. "Apple Fitness+ brings additional best-in-class content and variety to the ever-growing digital and omnichannel wellness programs, services and content we provide our members."

Apple Fitness+ requires Apple Watch Series 3 or later paired with iPhone 6s or later or iPhone SE. For more information about Apple Fitness+, see https://www.apple.com/newsroom/2020/12/apple-fitness-plus-the-next-era-of-fitness-is-here-and-everyones-invited/ .

About Life Time ®, Inc.As a wellness pioneer, Life Time is reshaping the way consumers approach their health by integrating where we move, work, live and play - digitally and physically - all with the primary objective of helping people lead healthy, happy lives. With more than 150 destinations in 41 major markets across the U.S. and Canada, Life Time operates luxury athletic resorts, owns and produces iconic athletic events and is expanding its brand though Life Time Work premium coworking spaces and Life Time Living high-end leased residences. For more information visit lifetime.life.

