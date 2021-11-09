Life Support Mental Health Announces Partnership With Rexall™ To Provide Mental Health Solutions To Canadians

"It's time we think differently about mental health."

CALGARY, AB, Nov. 9, 2021 /CNW/ - Life Support Mental Health Inc. ("Life Support"), a technology company focused on developing tools to assess and triage mental wellness, is pleased to announce a new partnership with Rexall Pharmacy Group Ltd. ("Rexall"), a premier drugstore operator with a dynamic history of innovation and growth, that will support the mental health and wellness of Rexall clients across Canada. Through this partnership, Rexall will provide clients access to Life Support's unique online mental health assessment and triage tool, Mental Health Check. Further information and access to Mental Health Check can be found at http://lifesupport247.com/Rexall/, and on Rexall's online platforms at www.BeWell.ca and www.rexall.ca, effective November 9 th, 2021 and at close to 400 Rexall locations.

Mental Health Check is eligible for coverage under most health and benefit plans and provides a confidential and comprehensive evidence-based assessment of an individual's mental and emotional health. When required, Mental Health Check will further facilitate direct referral of these individuals to timely, qualified mental health support. The integration of Mental Health Check into Rexall's holistic service offering provides another avenue of assistance for those who require support and leverages the existing relationship of trust and accountability between pharmacists and their clients.

"At Life Support we strive to develop leading-edge tools and services that set the standard for scalable mental health support as we seek to become an industry leader in the support, triage and advocacy of mental health wellness" stated Keith Crawford, CEO of Life Support. "Our partnership with Rexall is a pivotal step toward achieving our mission to provide all individuals, families and corporations with timely, targeted and effective mental health support solutions."

About Life Support Mental Health Inc.

Life Support is a technology company that focuses on the development of scalable online tools to assist in the safe, timely and consistent assessment, review, and triage of mental health issues. Life Support's expanding platform - Mental Health Check - is an assessment tool that provides insight to an individual's mental wellness through an evidence-based series of questions and provides a pathway to qualified mental health support.

