Life Science Software Market 2020-2024- Cegedim SA, Dassault Systemes SE, Medidata Solutions Inc., Among Others To Contribute To The Market Growth | Industry Analysis, Market Trends, Opportunities And Forecast 2024

The life science software market is poised to grow by USD 2.

The life science software market is poised to grow by USD 2.55 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 7% during the forecast period.

The report on the life science software market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by need for improved operational efficiency.

The life science software market analysis includes end-user segment and geography landscape. This study identifies the demand for SaaS-based life sciences solutions as one of the prime reasons driving the life science software market growth during the next few years.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The life science software market covers the following areas:

Life Science Software Market SizingLife Science Software Market ForecastLife Science Software Market Analysis Companies Mentioned

Cegedim SA

Dassault Systemes SE

Medidata Solutions Inc.

Model N Inc.

Oracle Corp.

PTC Therapeutics Inc.

SAP SE

SAS Institute Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

and Veeva Systems Inc.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market segments

Comparison by End-user

Pharmaceutical - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Biotechnology - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by End-user

Market Segmentation by Deployment

Market segments

Comparison by Deployment

Cloud - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

On-premise - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Deployment

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Volume driver - Demand led growth

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Cegedim SA

Dassault Systemes SE

Medidata Solutions Inc.

Model N Inc.

Oracle Corp.

PTC Therapeutics Inc.

SAP SE

SAS Institute Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Veeva Systems Inc.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

