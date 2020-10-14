Life Pack Organics And American Actor/Musician Sean McNabb Join Forces In Pursuit Of Health & Wellness For All

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Life Pack Organics and Sean McNabb have agreed to his representation of the company's premium Health & Wellness hemp products as an All-Star Brand Ambassador. The 55-year-old Artist, best known for his work in films and tv shows like Sons of Anarchy, Street Survivors, and Lifetime Movies and super star bassist and vocalist in groups such as Dokken, Quiet Riot, Great white, Montrose and his solo offerings. Sean is active in the Los Angeles charity scene with fundraising events, Harley rides and he sits on the board of the Ronnie James Dio Cancer Fund. He also has developed a true passion for Life pack Organics and helping to educate Tinsel Town on the amazing benefits of Hemp CBD products.

"Life Pack Organics is committed to changing society's perception about the benefits of hemp CBD versus the reliance on pharmaceuticals. It's with tremendous pride and admiration that we have a true renaissance man in Sean McNabb who wants to help guide us through the Hollywood community," says Robert Sarzo Jr, CEO/ Co-Founder of Life Pack Organics. "In these trying and critical times, it's paramount that all communities be educated into the natural healing power of hemp CBD, especially during a time when millions have lost their jobs and are relying upon expensive and unnatural mood and mind altering pharmaceuticals."

McNabb says "CBD is here for the long haul and we need to embrace the life altering benefits of this natural and truly amazing gift from God."

Life Pack Organics established in 2017 is a next-level Los Angeles based, Health & Wellness nutraceutical company specializing in science based, organic products infused with Hemp non-THC CBD products for today's health conscious consumers. Life Pack Organics products can be beneficial in sports recovery, pain relief, reducing anxiety, improving sleep, and used in promoting an overall healthy lifestyle. Life Pack Organics is at the forefront of the CBD revolution with our high potency, 100% Vegan, Organic, Hemp CBD products.

