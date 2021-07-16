Life Is In The Details At Viamonte At Walnut Creek

WALNUT CREEK, Calif., July 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- When Sequoia Living set out to design Viamonte at Walnut Creek, they knew they would be breaking the mold on senior living. The result is a modern community designed to offer a resort-style experience for its residents. Along the way, Viamonte has helped change the paradigm of what senior living is all about -modern design, gourmet dining, common areas that invite socialization, a curated art collection that rivals most art museums, and the comfort of knowing if you need a little help, it's included.

Besides being the only CCRC or life plan community in Contra Costa County, Viamonte at Walnut Creek offers a variety of one- and two-bedroom floor plans with private balconies or patios. Every home at Viamonte features designer-inspired kitchens with stainless steel appliances, high-end finishes, and ample closet space—and each residence comes prewired for highspeed internet and cable TV.

Along with beautifully appointed homes, Viamonte also boasts a heated indoor pool with nano wall, spa, gym, and salon. Those who enjoy competitive sports can test their skills on the bocce court adjacent to an amazing outdoor fireplace. Viamonte's thriving community gardens provide ample opportunities for gardeners to exercise their green thumbs.

But ask any resident at Viamonte and they will tell you that it's the people who make the community. From attentive staff and management, to outstanding service in Viamonte's private gourmet restaurant and cafe, to first-class healthcare, everything is located right on site. From the minute you arrive at Viamonte, you know you are stepping into a very special place.

For the majority of those who call Viamonte home, it comes down to getting their lives back - away from the constant worry of house maintenance or having to get in a car to grab a bite to eat or go to the store. It's about having the time to refocus on hobbies and interests, meet new friends, enjoy a glass of wine at the wine bar, or have friends and family over and not worry about the clean-up. It's about getting back to life on your terms. To take a tour of Viamonte, or visit our new model homes, call 925-621-6600 or visit online at www.viamonteliving.org .

About Viamonte:Located in Walnut Creek, Viamonte is a bold new vision in retirement living that anchors a walkable neighborhood of shops and restaurants with the peaks of Mount Diablo as a stunning backdrop. Featuring close to 200 architecturally distinctive residences, Viamonte places its residents at the intersection of nature and culture, serenity and vitality, creative cuisine, and cosmopolitan shopping. Learn more at www.viamonteliving.org .

About Sequoia Living:Founded in 1958, Sequoia Living provides homes and services to promote healthy aging for seniors in Northern California. Sequoia Living is composed of four continuing care retirement communities, three affordable housing communities, one 55+ manufactured housing community, and two senior centers. Overall, Sequoia Living provides housing for 1,900 older adults and serves an additional 2,300 seniors through its community service programs. Learn more at www.sequoialiving.org .

