Life Clips Subsidiary Cognitive Apps To Benefit From Apple's IPhone Features To Help Detect Depression, Cognitive Decline

AVENTURA, Fla., Oct. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Life Clips, Inc. (OTC Pink: LCLP) (the "Company"), believes that Apple's recently announced partnerships with Biogen and the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) to use iPhone data to assess mental health parallels the work of Life Clips' Cognitive Apps Software solutions.

Dr. Manideep Gopishetty, CEO and Co-founder of Cognitive Apps, said, "Just as Apple is working to develop algorithms which will allow the iPhone to assess mental health status, Cognitive Apps is currently working on AI technologies to identify early warning signs of mental health conditions. Cognitive Apps has developed revolutionary voice biomarkers that will allow for early intervention with preventive care to determine underlying causes for stress, anxiety and burnout and to suggest an appropriate treatment plan for cases that require attention." Dr. Gopishetty continued, "Even though all of this is currently under research, the prospect of such advances happening towards mental health is very exciting. Apple's initiation provides a tremendous boost to the mental health industry market that is beneficial for each market player. We feel like we are all on the same side here."

A recent report from The Wall Street Journal discussed Apple's development of algorithms which will allow the iPhone to assess mental health status using sensor-gathered activity, sleep and phone use data. i Cognitive Apps expects this research to add additional validity to its speech-based, AI-powered mental health analytics platform.

Apple's Biogen study includes the iPhones and Apple Watches of about 20,000 participants to establish data points which can be used to track brain function over time. The ultimate goal is to identify signs of mild cognitive impairment, which may eventually advance into Alzheimer's disease while it is in its early stages. Meanwhile, Apple's study with UCLA will engage 3,000 participants and focus on detecting conditions like stress, anxiety and depression by analyzing physical qualities, as well as mental health indicators like emotions, concentration, energy level and state of mind. Biogen makes the Alzheimer's drug Aduhelm. In 2019 Apple conducted a study with Eli Lilly which found that patients already diagnosed with mild dementia or cognitive impairment typed more slowly on their smartphones than those in the control group. The study also found those individuals sent fewer text messages and used "helper apps" like the clock more often. Cognitive Apps solution is not limited to the single platform. The product is available on Apple and Android devices.

In an effort to make its diagnostic tool more accurate, Cognitive Apps uses voice biomarkers and analyses context to detect emotions and overall mental state. Cognitive Apps technology, which is already on the market, offers a powerful diagnostic spectrum tool for a wide spectrum of mental health issues, from stress and burnout to depression, anxiety, PTSD, postpartum depression and Alzheimer's disease.

Similar to the indicators that Apple is studying, Mindstrong Health has raised more than $150 million for the development of an app that looks for deviations in users' swipes, taps and keystrokes to identify changes in cognitive behavior and function. In August Altoida was granted FDA breakthrough device status for its Alzheimer's-predicting app which claims its AI powered analyses of cognitive test results can detect if a case of mild cognitive impairment will escalate into Alzheimer's within one year.

Robert Grinberg, CEO and President of Life Clips, Inc. said, "Apple sees the opportunity we see in mental health monitoring and hopes to be able to use its iPhones to detect conditions such as depression, anxiety and cognitive decline. We see big tech entering the mental health sector and using their huge resources to tackle social anxiety and depression as a big win for both Cognitive Apps and Life Clips. We believe this offers tremendous proof of concept for Cognitive Apps speech-based, AI-powered mental health analytics platform."

Belfrics Global is a Malaysian based blockchain provider and cryptocurrency exchange and platform that is licensed and regulated by Labuan Financial Services Authority (LFSA), Malaysia. With 10 operational offices in 8 countries, Belfrics' multi-feature trading platform offers digital assets, cryptocurrencies, and crypto derivative contracts to its clients. Belfrics blockchain has been recognized by Gartner as being a top 10 blockchain in terms of real-world projects and has received a patent for its Belrium KYC verification System (BKVS) by the Nigerian patent authority. Cognitive Apps is disrupting the space of mental health with its speech-based, AI-powered mental health analytics platform that empowers businesses to measure, understand, and improve the mental well-being of their employees, patients, and customers. Aiki delivers CBT and IPT therapies using a chatbot which and includes the Yuru voice analysis solution that takes in other health data from Apple and Google HealthKit to make a more accurate analysis of one's mental health. Aiki was developed to capitalize on the trend towards artificial intelligence platforms utilized by employers to raise awareness of employees' mental health. Cognitive Apps' Yuru is a 3-in-1 tool developed by a team of licensed psychotherapists that makes use of vocal biomarkers to screen for early signs of mental health conditions, such as stress and depression. Yuru is available on Apple's App Store.

