Lidl Voted A Top 3 U.S. Supermarket In USA Today 10Best Readers' Choice Awards

ARLINGTON, Va., April 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lidl is pleased to announce it was named a Top 3 Supermarket from USA Today 10Best Readers' Choice Awards for Best Supermarket this year, beating out other retailers such as Publix, Trader Joe's and Wegmans.

ARLINGTON, Va., April 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lidl is pleased to announce it was named a Top 3 Supermarket from USA Today 10Best Readers' Choice Awards for Best Supermarket this year, beating out other retailers such as Publix, Trader Joe's and Wegmans. The company was first nominated by a panel of relevant experts and then voted by the public over a four-week period.

"The feeling of success when you score an unbelievable deal is the experience we want for you every time you come into a Lidl store," said Johannes Fieber, President and CEO of Lidl US. "Having the best and most enthusiastic shoppers in grocery is the ultimate reward for us! An enormous thank you to all the Lidl fans and Lidl Nerds who helped propel us to one of USA Today's Top 3 Supermarkets!"

Lidl's top 3 win comes shortly after being ranked a top grocer by Food & Wine Magazine for the second year, as well as the fastest-growing retailer in the National Retail Federation's Hot 100 Retailers list. The 10Best Readers' Choice Award contest launches new categories every Monday at noon, revealing each category's 20 nominees. The contest is promoted across USA TODAY Travel Media Group's digital and media products, as well as via social media.

About LidlLidl operates around 11,200 stores and is active in 32 countries, employing more than 310,000 employees globally. Lidl offers customers the highest quality fresh produce, meat, bakery items and a wide array of household products at the lowest possible prices. Lidl first established its U.S. headquarters in Arlington County, Virginia, in June 2015, and today sells its award-winning products in more than 140 stores across nine east coast states. For more information, visit www.Lidl.com.

Lidl US media@lidl.us

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lidl-voted-a-top-3-us-supermarket-in-usa-today-10best-readers-choice-awards-301276081.html

SOURCE Lidl US