LICT Corporation Shareholder Designated Charitable Contribution Program

LICT Corporation (OTC Pink: LICT) announced today it will continue its Shareholder Charitable Contribution program for all registered shareholders. Each registered shareholder will be eligible to designate a charity to which the company will donate $100 per share on behalf of the shareholder.

At LICT, we believe charitable giving is a cornerstone of society and an obligation for those with means to make a difference in the world. As an organization, LICT will have no control over the donations, but we are happy to make them on behalf of our shareholders

Over the past 5 years, LICT has made more than $6.0 million in charitable contributions.

If a shareholder's shares are registered in "street name" (i.e. a bank, broker or other institution holding the shares for the shareholder), those shares will not be eligible to participate in this charitable program. Therefore, any shareholder who has shares that are currently held in street name but wishes to participate in this program should contact the institution holding the shares to arrange for their registration in the shareholder's own name.

Shareholders will have until December 17, 2021, to register shares in their own name to participate in the program.

LICT will then distribute a charitable contribution form to all registered shareholders. Completed forms must be returned to LICT no later than January 14, 2022, for the charitable contribution to be made. Only charities that are recognized 501(c)3 organizations will be qualified to receive the donation from LICT on the shareholder's behalf. A list of eligible charities is available at: Guidestar.org

If all shares outstanding are registered in the shareholders' names at the record date, the total contribution would be approximately $2 million.

Please email us at shareholdergiving@lictcorp.com with any questions.

