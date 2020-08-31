Licorice Candy Market - Global Industry Analysis And Opportunity Assessment, 2020-2030

NEW YORK, Aug. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05953990/?utm_source=PRN A recent market study published on the licorice candy market offers global industry analysis for 2015-2019 & opportunity assessment for 2020-2030. The study offers a comprehensive assessment of the most important market dynamics. After conducting a thorough research on the historical, as well as current growth parameters of the licorice candy market, the growth prospects of the market are obtained with maximum precision. Market Segmentation The global licorice candy market is segmented in detail to cover every aspect of the market and present complete market intelligence to readers. By Product Type Original Black Licorice Fruit Flavored Candy Apple Anise Grape Cinnamon Grape Strawberry Others By Application Restaurants and Hotels Schools and Institutions Recreational and Sports Centers Household Consumption Others Packaging Cans Jars Bottles Others Sales Channel Direct Sales Indirect Sales Modern Trade Convenience Store Departmental Store Online Retailers Traditional Grocery Store Other Channels Region North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia Oceania MEA Report Chapters Chapter 01 - Executive Summary The executive summary of includes the market proprietary wheel of fortune, demand-side and supply-side trends, opportunity assessment, and recommendations on the global licorice Ccandy market. Chapter 02 - Market Overview Readers can find the detailed segmentation and definition of the licorice candy market in this chapter. This section also highlights the inclusions and exclusions, which help the reader understand the scope of the licorice candy market report. Chapter 03 - Market Background The associated industry assessment of the licorice candy market is carried out in this section. The macroeconomic factors affecting growth of the licorice candy market are provided in this section and the impact of these macroeconomic indicators on the market is analyzed. The information on processing overview and technological advancements in the licorice candy market is also provided. Chapter 04 - Global Licorice Candy Market Value Chain Analysis Profit margin at each level of the licorice candy market is analyzed. This chapter also provides readers detailed information on top importers and exporters in the market. Overall value chain of the licorice candy market is discussed at length. Chapter 05 - Market Dynamics The drivers and restraints impacting the growth of the licorice candy market are explained in this chapter. Opportunities and ongoing trends in the market are also comprehensively discussed. Chapter 06 - Global Licorice Candy Market Demand Analysis 2015-2019 and Forecast, 2020-2030 This chapter examines the historical volume of the licorice candy market (2015-2019). It also includes opportunity analysis for the forecast period (2020-2030). Readers can find the absolute $ opportunity for the current year (2020 - 2021) and incremental opportunity for the forecast period (2020-2030). Chapter 07 - Global Licorice Candy Market - Pricing Analysis This chapter includes global as well as regional pricing analysis by product type. The pricing influencing factors are also explained in this chapter. Readers can understand the manufacturer level, distributor level as well as retail level pricing analysis for 2020 and 2030. Chapter 08 - Global Licorice Candy Market Analysis 2015-2019 & Forecast 2020-2030 by Product Type Based on product type, the licorice candy market is segmented into original black licorice and fruit flavored candy. In this chapter, readers can find information about key trends and developments in the licorice candy market and market attractiveness analysis based on raw material. Chapter 09 - Global Licorice Candy Market Analysis 2015-2019 & Forecast 2020-2030 by Application Based on Application, the Licorice Candy market is segmented into restaurants and hotels, schools and institutions, recreational and sports centers, household consumption. In this chapter, readers can find information about key trends and developments in the licorice candy market and market attractiveness analysis based on raw material. Chapter 10 - Global Licorice Candy Market Analysis 2015-2019 & Forecast 2020-2030 by Packaging Based on packaging, the licorice candy market is segmented into cans, jars, bottles, and others. In this chapter, readers can find information about key trends and developments in the licorice candy market and market attractiveness analysis based on raw material. Chapter 11 - Global Licorice Candy Market Analysis 2015-2019 & Forecast 2020-2030 by Sales Channel Based on sales channel, the licorice candy market is segmented into direct sales and indirect sales. Indirect sales is further segmented into modern trade, convenience stores, departmental stores, online retailers, traditional grocery stores and other sales channel. In this chapter, readers can find information about key trends and developments in the Licorice Candy market and market attractiveness analysis based on raw material. Chapter 12 - Global Licorice Candy Market Analysis 2015-2019 & Forecast 2020-2030 by Region This chapter explains how the licorice candy market is anticipated to grow across various geographic regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, South Asia, East Asia, Oceania, and Middle East and Africa. Chapter 13 - North America Licorice Candy market Analysis 2015-2019 & Forecast 2020-2030 This chapter includes a detailed analysis of the growth of the licorice candy market in North America, along with a country-wise assessment that includes the U.S. and Canada. Readers can also find regional trends, regulations, and market growth based on end users and countries in the North America. Chapter 14 - Latin America Licorice Candy market Analysis 2015-2019 & Forecast 2020-2030 Readers can find detailed information about several factors, such as the pricing analysis and regional trends, which are impacting growth of the licorice candy market in Latin America. This chapter also includes growth prospects of the Licorice Candy market in leading LATAM countries such as Brazil, Mexico, and the Rest of Latin America. Chapter 15 -Europe Licorice Candy market Analysis 2015-2019 & Forecast 2020-2030 Important growth prospects of the licorice candy market based on its end users in several countries such as Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Spain, BENELUX, Nordic, Russia, Poland, and the Rest of Europe are included in this chapter. Chapter 16 - East Asia Licorice Candy market Analysis 2015-2019 & Forecast 2020-2030 This chapter includes a detailed analysis of the growth of the licorice candy market in the East Asia, along with a country-wise assessment that includes, Japan, China, and South Korea. Readers can also find regional trends, regulations, and market growth based on end users and countries in the East Asia. Chapter 17 - South Asia Licorice Candy market Analysis 2015-2019 & Forecast 2020-2030 In this chapter, readers can find information about key trends and developments in the key countries of South Asia such as India, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, Singapore, and Rest of South Asia licorice candy market. Chapter 18 - Oceania Licorice Candy market Analysis 2015-2019 & Forecast 2020-2030 This chapter offers insights into how the licorice candy market is expected to grow in major countries in Oceania such as Australia and New Zealand, during the forecast period 2020-2030. Chapter 19 - The Middle East & Africa Licorice Candy market Analysis 2015-2019 & Forecast 2020-2030 This chapter contains information about the market growth of licorice candy in the Middle East region such as GCC Countries, South Africa, North Africa, and the Rest of Middle East, during the forecast period 2020-2030. Chapter 20 - Emerging Countries Licorice Candy Market Analysis 2015-2019 and Forecast 2020-2030 This chapter contains information about the market growth of Licorice Candy in emerging countries such as India and ASEAN countries, during the forecast period 2020-2030. Chapter 21 - Market Structure Analysis In this chapter, readers can find detailed information about tier analysis and market concentration of the key players in the Licorice Candy market along with their market presence analysis by region and product portfolio. Chapter 22 - Competition Analysis In this chapter, readers can find a comprehensive list of leading manufacturers in the licorice candy market, along with detailed information about each company, which includes company overview, revenue shares, strategic overview, and recent company developments. Some of the market players featured in the report are The Old Time Candy Company, Gimbal's Fine Candy, Darrell Lea, Kenny's Candy Company, Inc., Sweet Gourmet, Red Vines, Kookaburra Liquorice, AirHeads, Candy Crate Inc., American Licorice Company, The Hershey Company, Switzer's Authentic Candy, Kenny's Candy, RJ's Licorice and others. Chapter 23 - Assumptions and Acronyms This chapter includes a list of acronyms and assumptions that provide a base to the information and statistics included in the licorice candy report. Chapter 24 - Research Methodology This chapter helps readers understand the research methodology followed to obtain various conclusions, as well as important qualitative and quantitative information, on the licorice candy market. 