Licensed Cannabis And Hemp Producer One World Pharma Engages CORE IR For Investor Relations, Public Relations And Shareholder Communications Services

GARDEN CITY, N.Y., July 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- One World Pharma (OTC: OWPC) ("One World" or the "Company"), a fully licensed cannabis and hemp producer in Colombia, today announces that it has retained CORE IR, a leading investor relations, public relations and strategic advisory firm, to assist the Company with investor relations, public relations and shareholder communications services.

CORE IR will focus on expanding market awareness for One World, conveying the company's business model and growth strategies to the institutional and retail investment communities. CORE IR, a boutique Investor and Public Relations and strategic advisory firm, specializes in leveraging the most effective investment, growth and exposure strategies for small to mid-sized publicly traded and privately-held companies through an integrated approach to relationship development and corporate communications.

"We believe CORE IR's integrated approach to communications will help One World Pharma to expand our breadth of both institutional and retail investors while clearly communicating our story to the public at large," said One World CEO and NBA Hall of Fame inductee Isiah Thomas. "We have a unique story that we feel will continue to be well received as we continue on our growth trajectory."

"CORE IR is a great fit for One World, and we are very pleased to have the opportunity to work with management in executing our integrated approach to help the company expand their outreach and exposure strategies. We look forward to raising market awareness and engagement with the investment communities and to assisting the company in achieving its goals," added Scott Gordon, president of CORE IR.

About CORE IRHeadquartered in Garden City, New York, CORE IR is comprised of senior market and practice leaders with expertise in Institutional and Retail investor relations and integrated corporate communications and capital markets advisory services. CORE IR provides proprietary integrated Investor and Public Relations Solutions that yield targeted exposure for small to mid-sized companies. For more information, please visit www.coreir.com. About One World Pharma

One World Pharma Inc. is a fully licensed cannabis and hemp producer with offices and operations in Las Vegas and Bogota and Popayan, Colombia. One World Pharma planted its first crop of cannabis in 2018 at its cultivation site in Popayan, Colombia, began harvesting commercially in the first quarter of 2020. The company supplies its global clients with the highest quality industrial and commercial applications for cannabis, hemp and hemp byproducts, including derivatives in crude oil, distillate, and isolate forms with industrial scale production to serve global cannabis and hemp demand. Its products are produced and tested to GAP, GMP and ISO standards. As its name suggests, One World is also focused on environmental, social and governance (ESG) standards, with particular emphasis on its impact on the environment as well as ensuring that its employees, particularly those within its Colombia operations, are valued and recognized for their contributions, while simultaneously maintaining stewardship over their indigenous land.

Contact:CORE IRJules Abraham917-885-7378julesa@coreir.com