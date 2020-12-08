Lice Troopers Helps Lice Clinics Nationwide Survive The Pandemic

MIAMI, Dec. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In these trying times, businesses struggle to stay afloat—and those in the lice industry are no exception. Lice Troopers have taken on the mantle as industry leaders, acquiring and supporting other lice clinics, so their services remain visible and viable.

With the pandemic in full throttle, schools shifted to virtual learning. This change put a dent in the need for lice services. Now, brick-and-mortar schools have begun to reopen. The ever-present risk of contracting lice steadily increases as kids return to schools and activities. Yet, we're left with a bleeding industry—not able to serve the needs of its customers as it once could.

In this time of need, Lice Troopers rose to the challenge. Other lice clinics experienced a 75% drop in revenue as compared to last year, while Lice Troopers only experienced a 40% drop. Instead of making job cuts to accommodate for these losses, Lice Troopers hired new employees to bolster their marketing efforts.

We set systems in place to increase operational efficiency, investing heavily in digital infrastructure. This has allowed a significant cut in system redundancy. We also went through a round of funding in 2019. So, we entered the pandemic strong, affording us opportunities to help other businesses.

We've expanded our marketing budget and created new jobs, switching strategies to remain profitable and continue reaching clients in need. Our CEO Arie Harel enlisted a Mergers & Acquisitions team to structure deals and seek synergy in partnerships. Other lice companies have noticed, reaching out to Lice Troopers for potential exit opportunities.

"We have helped many lice removal companies to continue servicing their clients by providing support in technology, operations and marketing during the pandemic," says our CEO Arie Harel.

Those battling lice can call 800-403-5423 to book their lice screening and treatment. Busy parents opt for in-home treatments to address the problem conveniently and discreetly. For those who prefer to visit our clinics, Lice Troopers instilled CDC preventative measures for COVID-19, ensuring safety for clients and technicians. We've also adopted a one-family-at-a-time policy, so no other customers are present during your appointment.

