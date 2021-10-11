Libra Group Acquires KKR'S Interest In LCI

Libra Group and LCI plan to accelerate aviation leasing, management, and investment opportunities across a range of sectors and geographies

DUBLIN, Oct. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LCI, a leading aviation leasing company, today announced that its parent company, the Libra Group, has acquired the remaining minority interest in LCI Helicopters held by global investment firm KKR.

Jaspal Jandu, CEO of LCI, stated, "We would like to thank the KKR team for their exemplary support these last seven years, helping LCI grow across sectors including offshore wind power and search and rescue.

"We are equally delighted that Libra Group has returned to full ownership. It has always been a valued and supportive parent given its experience in building asset intensive, transportation businesses, particularly in the aviation space."

Libra Group Chairman and CEO, George Logothetis, added, "We are proud of what LCI has achieved and look forward to being fully invested in LCI's future as the global market for helicopter deployment looks set to increase, and fixed wing aviation is on the road to recovery."

LCI's rotorcraft fleet is focused on the latest technology medium and super medium helicopters manufactured by leading helicopter OEMs including Leonardo, Airbus Helicopters and Sikorsky. These are in operation across four continents in multiple sectors including emergency medical services, offshore wind, search and rescue, maritime pilot transfer and energy sector transportation.

The lessor has consistently grown in scale and value as it has diversified over time. LCI's highly experienced management team has built strong relationships with manufacturers, customers and leading financial institutions, and has undertaken in excess of US$8 billion of transactions in the fixed-wing and helicopter markets since LCI's inception in 2004.



Since its inception in 2004, LCI has undertaken in excess of US$8 billion of transactions in the fixed-wing and helicopter markets. LCI is owned by Libra Group ( www.libra.com), an international business group with 30 subsidiaries active in 35 countries across six continents. Libra Group's subsidiaries are focused on six core sectors: aviation, energy, hospitality, real estate, shipping, and diversified investments. For more information, please visit www.lciaviation.com.

