LibertyX Adds The Ability To Sell Bitcoin For Cash At Thousands Of ATMs Nationwide

BOSTON, Oct. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- For the past 6 years, LibertyX has worked to build America's largest and most convenient retail network to buy bitcoin instantly at 5,000 ATMs and 20,000 chain store locations. Today, we are pleased to announce the ability to sell bitcoin and withdraw cash across our network of participating ATMs. With a few clicks in our app and a visit to your neighborhood ATM, consumers can now turn bitcoin into cash in seconds.

"With the run-up in the price of bitcoin, consumers are looking for a way to sell bitcoin without dealing with wire or bank transfer delays," said Chris Yim, Co-Founder & CEO of LibertyX. "Consumers can now sell bitcoin for cash from the convenience of their local ATM. From Madame Tussauds in Times Square New York to Moab Tourism Center in Arches National Park, U.S. consumers can use LibertyX to buy and sell bitcoin nationwide."

Yim adds, "While it's never been easier to buy bitcoin, selling is another story. There are almost 15,000 bitcoin ATMs across the U.S., but fewer than 2,000 allow consumers to sell bitcoin for cash. Our 'cash-out' product deployed across 5,000 ATMs triples the number of bitcoin ATMs where consumers can sell bitcoin furthering our mission of putting bitcoin on every block. Consumers feel more comfortable buying bitcoin when they know they can easily and quickly sell it back for cash."

LibertyX partners with independent ATM operators who own and manage over 100,000 ATMs in the U.S. A simple and free software update from LibertyX adds the ability to both buy and sell bitcoin to existing ATMs. "LibertyX has been great for my ATM business. Our company is always looking for ways to earn extra revenue for ourselves and our ATM partners, and LibertyX has provided a great opportunity to do this," said Kurt Karjalainen, owner of Premier Merchants Group, LLC, one of the leading ATM operators in the U.S. "Instead of spending tens of thousands of dollars to buy, install, and operate cash-to-bitcoin kiosks, we can simply add bitcoin buying and selling on our existing ATMs with a software update. In minutes, my 10-year-old ATM is offering the latest and greatest with bitcoin."

Here's how to sell bitcoin for cash using LibertyX ( video walkthrough here ):

Select "Sell Bitcoin" from LibertyX app or website Enter withdrawal amount and select pick up location Receive order number after sending bitcoin to the provided address Visit ATM at pickup location, click <LibertyX> <Sell Bitcoin> and enter order number Collect cash from the ATM!

About LibertyX:Founded in 2013, LibertyX is America's first and largest retail network of bitcoin ATMs, cashiers, and kiosks. With over 5,000 ATMs and 20,000 chain store locations across 45 states, consumers can buy and sell bitcoin in-person with cash and debit cards.

