Liberty Utilities Introduces Refreshed Brand

OAKVILLE, ON, Oct. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Liberty Utilities ("Liberty" or the "Company"), the regulated services division of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. ("APUC", "Algonquin" (TSX/NYSE: AQN)), has launched a refreshed brand under the single name, "Liberty." The new expression emphasizes the Company's purpose- to demonstrate customer-centricity by sustaining energy and water for life.

A new visual identity that reflects a forward-thinking organization

In launching the refreshed brand, the Company is introducing its new "radiant heart" logo design—a striking expression of how Liberty is putting its heart where it matters.

This radiant heart design reflects Liberty's commitment to its stakeholders and symbolizes energy and water that are the heartbeat of customers' homes. Liberty's core purpose is to deliver sustainable energy and water for life; the services Liberty provides directly affect, and are essential to, its customers' quality of life and wellbeing. Reliable, affordable service matters and greener, more sustainable systems matter—for the future of our communities.

Across the organization, Liberty is putting our customers in the center of every decision we make. Our commitment to customer-centricity is being reinforced through our Customer First program. This transformative effort will provide our employees with the information they need to better serve our customers, and for our customers to enjoy a seamless experience whether through a digital channel or with a member of our local customer service team.

In addition, Liberty will continue its contribution towards Algonquin's publicly stated sustainability goals. Algonquin is dedicated to increasing access to clean energy and water while cultivating a culture of compliance, ethics, and operational excellence. Progress towards these goals was recently released in the Company's 2020 Sustainability Report. This report is available at http://algonquinpower.com/sustainability.

Liberty will be introducing the new look in phases. Customers and communities will see changes beginning in Fall 2020.

About Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., Liberty Utilities, and Liberty Power

APUC is a diversified international generation, transmission and distribution utility with approximately U.S. $11 billion of total assets. Through its two business groups, Liberty Utilities and Liberty Power, APUC is committed to providing safe, reliable and cost effective rate-regulated natural gas, water, and electricity generation, transmission and distribution utility services to over 1 million connections, largely in the United States and Canada. APUC is a global leader in renewable energy through its portfolio of long-term contracted wind, solar and hydroelectric generating facilities representing over 2 GW of installed capacity and more than 1.6 GW of incremental renewable energy capacity under construction.

APUC strives to deliver continuing growth and the pursuit of operational excellence in a sustainable manner through an expanding global pipeline of renewable energy, electric transmission, and water infrastructure development projects, organic growth within its rate-regulated generation, distribution and transmission businesses, and the pursuit of accretive acquisitions.

APUC's common shares, Series A preferred shares, and Series D preferred shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbols AQN, AQN.PR.A, and AQN.PR.D, respectively. APUC's common shares, Series 2018-A subordinated notes and Series 2019-A subordinated notes are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbols AQN, AQNA and AQNB, respectively.

Visit APUC at www.algonquinpowerandutilities.com and follow us on Twitter @AQN_Utilities.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain written statements included herein constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws in each of the provinces of Canada and the respective policies, regulations and rules under such laws and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). The words "will", "expects", "intends", "plans", "should" and similar expressions are often intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Specific forward-looking statements contained herein include, but are not limited to statements regarding the ongoing strategy and purpose of the Company, including commitment to sustainability and stakeholders; the impact of services on customers and communities; the timing for introduction of the new Liberty brand; sustainability strategy, initiatives, targets and goals, including those related to reducing greenhouse gas emissions, women in leadership and increasing renewable generation; ongoing and planned projects and initiatives including smart meters, net meters, battery storage, and free water-saving devices; biodiversity and conservation initiatives; the outcome and impact of our ongoing Customer First initiative; future growth in earnings; and continued growth and acquisition of renewable energy projects and opportunities. These statements are based on factors or assumptions that were applied in drawing a conclusion or making a forecast or projection, including assumptions based on historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments. Since forward-looking statements relate to future events and conditions, by their nature they rely upon assumptions and involve inherent risks and uncertainties. APUC and Liberty caution that although it is believed that the assumptions are reasonable in the circumstances, actual results may differ materially from the expectations set out in the forward-looking statements. Material risk factors and assumptions include those set out in APUC's most recent annual and interim Management Discussion and Analysis and most recent Annual Information Form, filed with securities regulatory authorities in Canada and the United States. Given these risks, undue reliance should not be placed on these forward-looking statements, which apply only as of their dates. Other than as specifically required by law, neither APUC nor Liberty undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect new information, subsequent or otherwise.

