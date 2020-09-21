Liberty To Participate In The Bank Of America 2020 Digital Energy Forum

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE: LBRT) ("Liberty" or the "Company") announced today that members of Liberty management plan to participate in the virtual Bank of America 2020 Digital Energy Forum on Tuesday, September 22, 2020.

Liberty will discuss digital technologies that have been central to the Company's business strategy since its founding. Presenting at the conference will be Ron Gusek, President, and Dr. Leen Weijers, Vice President of Engineering at Liberty.

Liberty's DNA is to create value by pushing the frontiers of digital technology in the Energy industry. We combine our strong and adaptive culture with a digital platform and big-data analytics, to optimize operations and elevate productivity through the collection and rigorous analysis of real data. Our technology blueprint encompasses four areas: 1) employ sub-surface engineering and well design to raise well productivity and lower the cost of bringing energy to the world; 2) advance equipment design and operations through engineering, real-time automation and predictive analytics; 3) integrate cloud-based business systems to cost-effectively scale operations; and 4) harness real data to drive technology that significantly reduces environmental impact.

A live webcast and replay will be available at http://investors.libertyfrac.com.

About Liberty

Liberty is an independent provider of hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. Liberty was founded in 2011 with a relentless focus on improving tight-oil completions, and an emphasis on customer partnerships and technology to find innovative answers to frac optimization. Liberty is headquartered in Denver, Colorado. For more information about Liberty, please contact Investor Relations at IR@libertyfrac.com.

