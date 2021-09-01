Liberty To Participate In Investor Conferences

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE: LBRT; "Liberty" or the "Company") announced today it will host investor meetings at the following conferences.

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE: LBRT; "Liberty" or the "Company") announced today it will host investor meetings at the following conferences.

Coker & Palmer Energy Bus Tour on September 2

ATB Capital Markets Canadian Energy Excellence Virtual Conference on September 7

Barclays' 2021 CEO Energy-Power Conference on September 9 and 10

A link to the webcast presentation, if applicable, and a copy of the slides that may be used during the meetings will be available on the Liberty website at http://investors.libertyfrac.com for at least 60 days after each meeting.

About Liberty

Liberty is a leading North American oilfield services firm that offers one of the most innovative suites of completion services and technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies. Liberty was founded in 2011 with a relentless focus on developing and delivering next generation technology for the sustainable development of unconventional energy resources in partnership with our customers. Liberty is headquartered in Denver, Colorado. For more information about Liberty, please contact Investor Relations at IR@libertyfrac.com.

Liberty uses its website as a channel of distribution for material company information. Such information is routinely posted and accessible on its Investor Relations website at www.libertyfrac.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210901006004/en/