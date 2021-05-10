Liberty To Hold Investor Day In Denver, Colorado, On June 17

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE: LBRT) announced today that the company will hold its Investor Day in Denver, Colorado, on Thursday, June 17, 2021.

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (LBRT) - Get Report announced today that the company will hold its Investor Day in Denver, Colorado, on Thursday, June 17, 2021. The Liberty leadership team will be discussing macro trends in the energy industry, technology driving the next phase of the shale revolution and Liberty's ESG strategic initiatives, technology leadership and financial outlook.

Technology and innovation are at the foundation of smarter, more valuable service. The Liberty Investor Day is where they come to life. Liberty's transformative acquisition of Schlumberger's North American frac business takes our leadership position to new heights, supporting our industry's efficiency and sustainability efforts and Liberty's efforts to drive superior shareholder returns. Learn how Liberty is pushing the frontiers of digital technology in the service industry in a safe, efficient and responsible way to achieve these goals.

The Investor Day will provide investors with an opportunity to engage in interactive presentations, experience the latest technology and equipment on site, get direct access to experts from the Liberty team, engage with leadership from the greater Denver oil and gas community and visit a frac site.

The conference will include presentations and discussions with Chris Wright, Chief Executive Officer, Ron Gusek, President, Michael Stock, Chief Financial Officer, Dr. Leen Weijers, VP of Technology, Jim Brady VP of Operations and other business executives and technology leadership. The conference agenda is as follows, and is subject to change (all times listed in MT):

9:00am to 10:00am: Energy is Important: Why and How Liberty is Driving Change Macro trends in the energy industry, technology driving the next phase of the shale revolution, Liberty's ESG strategic initiatives

10:00am to 11:30am: Technology: Below the Surface - Big Data, Physics, Innovation and the Future Connecting reservoirs to the customer, fraconomics, well spacing and development strategies, completion optimization, perforations, clustering, diversion, frac diagnostics, production optimization and the future

11:30am to 12:30pm: Lunch Presentation Mystery Guest - Energy and the Current Narrative

12:30pm to 2:00pm: Technology: Above the Surface - Next Generation of Equipment and Service Efficiency, equipment, emissions, automation, supply chain, risk reduction, digitization and the future

2:00pm to 2:30pm: Financial Overview and Outlook

2:30pm to 3:00pm: Open Forum - Whatever You Want to Talk About!

3:00pm to 4:00pm: Equipment Tour

4:00pm: Happy Hour with Executives from the Wider Colorado Oil & Gas Community

The Liberty Investor Day, happy hour and frac site tours are subject to maximum attendance requirements. Frac site tours will be arranged on June 16 and June 18.

Mark your calendars to save the date. Detailed registration information, locations and login information will be available on Liberty's website on May 17.

A live webcast of Liberty's Investor Day presentations will be available on June 17 starting at 9:00am MT on Liberty's website at http://investors.libertyfrac.com.

About Liberty

Liberty is a leading North American oilfield services firm that offers one of the most innovative suites of completion services and technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies. Liberty was founded in 2011 with a relentless focus on developing and delivering next generation technology for the sustainable development of unconventional energy resources in partnership with our customers. Liberty is headquartered in Denver, Colorado. For more information about Liberty, please contact Investor Relations at IR@libertyfrac.com.

