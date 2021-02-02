Liberty Tax Honors Those Who Defend Liberty Through Exclusive Discount Program

Tax professionals are offering special pricing to all members of the U.S. Military and Veterans

DALLAS, Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Liberty Tax Service announced today an initiative to help veterans and active-duty military families with their 2020 tax preparation. Participating locations of the nationwide network of dedicated tax professionals are offering special pricing to all active duty and retired military and veterans, to help the country's service members get every deduction they're entitled to as part of the recently launched "Say hello to Liberty" campaign.

"We take liberty and the defense of liberty very seriously - it's in our name, it's in our DNA, and it's our mission," said Brent Turner, CEO of Liberty Tax. "2020 was a rough year for so many Americans, especially military families and veterans. We feel it's our duty to honor those who are and who have defended our great country."

According to recently gathered statistics, military families have been hit especially hard during the COVID-19 pandemic. In pre-COVID times, military spouses faced a 24% unemployment rate. The pandemic has only compounded that.

At participating Liberty Tax locations, the exclusive discounts on tax preparation apply to any active duty, retired and veteran military personnel and their families. With more than 2,500 locations across the country, Liberty Tax offers a variety of ways for clients to complete their tax returns, including remote service, via Virtual Tax Pro, secure drop-off for contactless preparation, and safe, sanitized in-office appointments.

"We trust our military service personnel with defending our freedom and liberty," continued Turner. "They're valuable members of our communities, and to show our respect and gratitude, and honoring our namesake, this is our small way to let them know we care."

Discover military and veterans special pricing on tax preparation services by visiting www.libertytax.com/military-veterans.

