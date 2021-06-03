Liberty Releases 2020 ESG Report - Bettering Human Lives

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (LBRT) - Get Report announced today the release of its inaugural Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) report entitled Bettering Human Lives. The 2020 ESG report is organized in two broad sections. Part 1 underscores the importance of worldwide clean energy access by providing a comprehensive review of the relationship between energy, poverty and climate change. Part 2 details the company's focus on making a positive impact on society by operating with integrity, covering Liberty's governance systems, environmental excellence, strategic opportunities and community engagement.

"It is simply not possible to discuss the environmental and social impacts of our industry without considering the environmental and human impacts of the absence of our industry," commented CEO Chris Wright. "The progress in the human condition leading to the modern world was enabled by the surge in plentiful, affordable energy. Today, unfortunately, many people still lack access to life-enhancing modern energy. This presents the most pressing global energy challenge and gaining a broader understanding of climate change science and the upsides and downsides of the impacts of mitigation is a responsibility that Liberty takes seriously."

Mr. Wright continued, "We chose our name, Liberty, because we believe in human liberty: everyone should have the freedom and opportunity to pursue their dreams. This ethos pervades our culture, allowing us to be a force for disruptive change in the service industry since our founding a decade ago. Investment in our employees, innovation in an ever-changing environment, and a robust governance system has allowed us to grow into one of the largest North American completions companies by sustaining these competitive advantages through cycles. The market's current focus on ESG aligns with the principles that have been a part of our DNA since day one. Our ESG report is the next step in our sustainability leadership journey of providing an informative view of how ESG principles are foundational to our strategy."

The 2020 ESG report introduces Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) disclosure and is guided by other ESG standards to inform our discussion. Data performance metrics and disclosures cover 2020 unless otherwise noted.

To learn more about the company's ESG efforts, read the 2020 ESG report, Bettering Human Lives, here and at Liberty's investor relations website at http://investors.libertyfrac.com.

About Liberty

Liberty is a leading North American oilfield services firm that offers one of the most innovative suites of completion services and technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies. Liberty was founded in 2011 with a relentless focus on developing and delivering next generation technology for the sustainable development of unconventional energy resources in partnership with our customers. Liberty is headquartered in Denver, Colorado. For more information about Liberty, please contact Investor Relations at IR@libertyfrac.com

