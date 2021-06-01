Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) announces the opening of Liberty Place Charleston by Hilton Club in Charleston, South Carolina, near the site where the iconic Liberty Tree once stood.

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (HGV) - Get Report announces the opening of Liberty Place Charleston by Hilton Club in Charleston, South Carolina, near the site where the iconic Liberty Tree once stood. Celebrating the best of classic and contemporary, this elegant 100-unit resort is HGV's first property in historic Charleston. Radiating a sophisticated cultural design, the resort strikes the right balance between upscale and inviting and is a welcome addition to the historic neighborhood's landmarks, rich culture and culinary scene.

Liberty Place Charleston by Hilton Club. (Photo: Business Wire)

"We're thrilled to expand our diverse portfolio into the vibrant and remarkable city of Charleston with Liberty Place Charleston by Hilton Club," said Mark Wang, president and CEO of Hilton Grand Vacations. "Charleston is one of the most sought-after drive-to destinations in the U.S., and we're proud to provide our owners and guests with a luxury resort in the heart of this timeless, low country city."

Liberty Place embodies the spirit of Charleston's rich history and southern hospitality. Located near the approximate location of the iconic Liberty Tree, where the Declaration of Independence was first read to the city's citizens, the resort is meticulously designed to offer an inviting vibe for visitors to discover the serene courtyard or historic Vestige Walls on the north side of the property, while still providing privacy for owners and guests.

Carefully curated design elements throughout the resort give a nod to the historical significance of the property. The boutique-style lounge features an original light fixture in the shape of an organic tree branch with 13 lights to represent the 13 original colonies and a brass live oak tree replica of the Liberty Tree is mounted in the entryway.

The attention to detail continues in well-appointed studios and one-and two-bedroom suites. Premier units include balconies, and suites offer full kitchens and separate living areas.

Liberty Place is HGV's fifth property developed in collaboration with South Carolina-based Strand Capital Group, LLC.

"The opening of Liberty Place Charleston by Hilton Club is a milestone to be celebrated," said Loyd Daniel, managing partner of Strand Capital Group. "We are pleased to continue to work with the entire Hilton Grand Vacations team and look forward to entering the Charleston market together."

In line with HGV's commitment to incorporating the local essence in each property, the company worked with the Columbia, S.C.-based architecture and design firm Garvin Design Group to harness the historical elements of Charleston and add a stylish flair. HGV and Garvin Design Group have worked on nine projects together, earning several project design accolades.

"With the abundance of history that permeates throughout Charleston, we aspired to build a bridge between visitors and residents living right next door," said Mark Timbes, a principal of Garvin Design Group. "This location was once a rallying point for residents, and the symbolism of a creating a public gathering point was not lost on us in the design process. The fact that we've been able to take a private property and give it back to the neighborhood is very important."

Resort amenities include a public lobby bar, owners' lounge, fitness center and grab-and-go market.

Positioned within walking distance of the South Carolina Aquarium, The Battery and plentiful dining, shopping and entertainment options, Liberty Place is a picture-perfect base from which to explore the quintessential city of Charleston.

About Hilton Grand Vacations Inc.

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (HGV) - Get Report is recognized as a leading global timeshare company. With headquarters in Orlando, Florida, Hilton Grand Vacations develops, markets and operates a system of brand-name, high-quality vacation ownership resorts in select vacation destinations. The Company also manages and operates two innovative club membership programs: Hilton Grand Vacations Club® and The Hilton Club®, providing exclusive exchange, leisure travel and reservation services for nearly 330,000 club members. For more information, visit www.hiltongrandvacations.com.

About Strand Capital Group

Strand Capital Group is the premier real estate development firm along the Carolina Coast specializing in oceanfront timeshare and resort condominium development in South Carolina. The firm is also active in commercial, residential, and mixed-use projects. For more information, visit www.strandcapital.com.

About Garvin Design Group

Celebrating its 18th anniversary this year, Garvin Design Group offers comprehensive planning and design services for a variety of project types and sizes. From master planning and programming to interior upfits and new construction, the firm strives to provide client-driven design solutions throughout South Carolina. Our collaborative process ensures that stakeholders' needs are heard and achieved, and that ownership in the finished product is a shared experience. The firm of 20 people has completed more than $900,000,000 worth of projects since its founding in 2003. In 2019, Garvin Design Group received the prestigious Firm Award from the American Institute of Architects' South Carolina (AIASC). This award is the highest honor that AIASC can bestow upon a South Carolina architectural firm. It recognizes a firm's significant body of work and/or service that has made a lasting influence on the practice of architecture in the state. For more information, visit, www.garvindesigngroup.com.

