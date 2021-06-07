Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. Announces Offering Of Class A Common Stock By Riverstone

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE: LBRT; "Liberty") announced today the commencement of an underwritten public offering of an aggregate of 12,299,996 shares of its Class A common stock by R/C Energy IV Direct Partnership, L.P. and R/C IV Liberty Holdings, L.P. ("Riverstone"). Upon closing of this transaction, Riverstone will have fully exited its investment in Liberty. Liberty will not sell any shares of Class A common stock in the offering and will not receive any proceeds therefrom.

Morgan Stanley is acting as the underwriter for the offering.

The offering of these securities will be made only by means of a prospectus supplement. When available, a copy of the prospectus supplement and the accompanying base prospectuses may be obtained from Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 180 Varick Street, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10014.

The offering is being made pursuant to an effective shelf registration statement and prospectuses filed by Liberty with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful without registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Liberty

Liberty is a leading North American oilfield services firm that offers one of the most innovative suites of completion services and technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies. Liberty was founded in 2011 with a relentless focus on developing and delivering next generation technology for the sustainable development of unconventional energy resources in partnership with our customers. Liberty is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

