Liberty Latin America Ltd. Announces When-Issued Trading And Trading Symbol Information For Subscription Rights Offering

Liberty Latin America Ltd. ("Liberty Latin America") (Nasdaq: LILA and LILAK, OTC Link: LILAB) announced today that the subscription rights to purchase its Class C common shares (the "Class C Rights") to be distributed to holders of Liberty Latin America's Class A common shares, Class B common shares and Class C common shares in connection with its previously announced rights offering (the "Rights Offering") will trade on a when-issued basis on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol "LILRV" on September 10, 2020 and will begin trading in the regular way on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol "LILAR" on September 11, 2020.

For additional information on the Rights Offering, please see the prospectus included in Liberty Latin America's Registration Statement on Form S-3 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "Commission") on September 10, 2020 (the "Prospectus"). The completion of the distribution of the Class C Rights remains subject to the satisfaction of certain conditions, and Liberty Latin America reserves the right to terminate the Rights Offering at any time prior to the expiration date of the Rights Offering, including prior to the distribution of the Class C Rights or the commencement of the Rights Offering.

