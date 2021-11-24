Liberty Latin America Joins Microsoft Direct Cloud Solution Provider Program

Liberty Latin America Ltd. ("Liberty Latin America" or "LLA") (NASDAQ: LILA and LILAK, OTC Link: LILAB) today announced that it has joined the Microsoft Direct Cloud Solution Provider (CSP) program to bring greater choice and new capabilities of...

Liberty Latin America Ltd. ("Liberty Latin America" or "LLA") (NASDAQ: LILA and LILAK, OTC Link: LILAB) today announced that it has joined the Microsoft Direct Cloud Solution Provider (CSP) program to bring greater choice and new capabilities of value-added services for its business customers. As a Direct Cloud Solution Provider, Liberty Latin America has consistently demonstrated its expertise with Microsoft technologies and will now provide Azure Managed Services and support across its Latin America and Caribbean markets.

"We are proud to have partnered with Microsoft to become a Direct Cloud Solution Provider; working directly with their teams to innovate our portfolio of services and further our commitment to providing world-class products to our customers by offering the best possible capabilities to support their business needs," said Ewam de Freitas, VP, Product & Technology, Liberty Latin America.

Liberty Latin America customers will now have access to a unique Cloud Management Platform, which ensures customers have a choice of differing Cloud providers, including Azure, from a single unified interface. This powerful dashboard manages resources and deployments across all public, private, and hybrid clouds from a single window, empowering Liberty Latin America to develop and deliver more Infrastructure as a Service solutions to its customers.

"We are thrilled to welcome Liberty Latin America to our Microsoft Direct Cloud Solution Provider (CSP) program. We are confident that their cloud and networking & telecommunications industry expertise will be key to supporting our customers' digital transformation in Latin America," said Arnaldo Andrade Neto, Microsoft's General Manager of Global Partner Solutions in Latin America.

Liberty Latin America's business teams will continue to elevate their consultative approach to end-to-end solution design methodology, providing customers with an authentic Multi-cloud experience using a combination of public and private clouds, starting with Microsoft Azure services.

Liberty Latin America's Regional Data Centers are linked via a fully meshed MPLS network that spans 35 countries over 65,000km with the largest subsea multi-ring fiber-optic network throughout the greater Caribbean, Central America, and the Andean region.

ABOUT LIBERTY LATIN AMERICA

Liberty Latin America is a leading communications company operating in over 20 countries across Latin America and the Caribbean under the consumer brands VTR, Flow, Liberty, Más Móvil, BTC and Cabletica. The communications and entertainment services that we offer to our residential and business customers in the region include digital video, broadband internet, telephony and mobile services. Our business products and services include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions with customers ranging from small and medium enterprises to international companies and governmental agencies. In addition, Liberty Latin America operates a subsea and terrestrial fiber optic cable network that connects over 40 markets in the region.

Liberty Latin America has three separate classes of common shares, which are traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbols "LILA" (Class A) and "LILAK" (Class C), and on the OTC link under the symbol "LILAB" (Class B).

For more information, please visit www.lla.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211124006048/en/