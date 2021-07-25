Liberty Home Guard Named BEST Home Warranty Company By U.S. News & WORLD REPORT

NEW YORK, July 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Liberty Home Guard ( https://www.libertyhomeguard.com/ ), an extended service contract company and home warranty provider, was named the #1 Home Warranty Company by U.S. News & WORLD REPORT on July 22, 2021. This honor recognizes the consumer-focused approach that has propelled Liberty Home Guard, a relative newcomer, to the forefront of the home warranty industry.

U.S. News & WORLD REPORT employs a thorough investigative vetting process for each company it ranks. This longstanding and respected media institution does not weigh advertising or other marketing arrangements, commercial or otherwise, in its rankings. An investigation can take many months to complete. Researchers scrutinized prominent home warranty providers and measured the value that these companies provide to customers in terms of savings, convenience, safety, and more. In the featured profile, U.S. News commended Liberty Home Guard's comprehensive coverage and the flexibility the company offers to customers at account sign-up and during the claim process. The overall value of Liberty Home Guard's services outclasses that of the company's competitors by a substantial margin.

Liberty Home Guard cofounder and CEO Benjamin Joseph articulated the philosophy that has led to the company's success. "When it comes to serving our consumers, service-providers, team-members and every other stakeholder, we try to do the very best job we can, in every arena," Joseph said. "Whether it is the financial return on investment, speed of service, flexibility of our options, speed to resolution or speed to payout—among the many, many other metrics we are tracking and holding ourselves accountable to—we aspire and tirelessly work towards perfection."

Joseph also expressed his gratitude for the company's well-earned recognition. "We are honored and humbled by this ranking and are grateful to U.S. News & WORLD REPORT for their objective and honest reporting. We commend U.S. News & WORLD REPORT for their inviolable integrity and transparency. We intend and commit to honoring this ranking by tripling our efforts to better serve our customers, and we believe and hope the best is yet to come."

Liberty Home Guard's robust home warranty services have earned the highest of accolades from consumer advocates and homeowners alike. Clear-eyed leadership, transparent business practices, and consumer-friendly warranty packages have positioned Liberty Home Guard for continued success in a crowded field.

