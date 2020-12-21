Liberty Global Recognized For Sustainability Leadership

Liberty Global ("Liberty Global") (NASDAQ: LBTYA, LBTYB and LBTYK), one of the world's leading converged video, broadband and communications companies, has been awarded Leadership status by CDP Global (formerly known as the Carbon Disclosure Project) in...

The recognition capped a week which also saw the launch of a new 'Green Bond' from VodafoneZiggo and Liberty Global's new 4K Mini TV Box winning the sustainability category at this year's Digital TV Europe's Video Tech Innovation Awards. In addition, Liberty Global has joined a select group of companies with Science-based Targets to prevent the effects of climate change, a four-year process culminating in assessment and approval by the Science-based Target Initiative (SBTi) last month.

Mike Fries, CEO, Liberty Global comments: 'The milestones we've passed this past month demonstrate the extent to which sustainability is ingrained in our business. From launching the first high-yield Green Bond since 2018 to finance a whole range of green projects, to introducing long-term goals on carbon emissions, we are committed to operating in a sustainable, environmentally responsible way.'

CDP GLOBAL LEADERSHIP STATUS

The CDP Global survey, which requests information on climate change impacts and carbon emissions from some of the world's largest companies, awarded Liberty a score of A-, corresponding to Leadership level status. Liberty Global was specifically commended for its performance on energy consumption and Scope 1 1 and 2 2 carbon emissions.

The results from CDP Global - an international not-for-profit organization that runs a global disclosure system for investors, companies and regions to help manage environmental impacts - follow just three weeks after Liberty Global was yet again named one of the world's most sustainable companies through its inclusion in the influential Dow Jones Sustainability World index for the eighth year. The company also featured in the North American index for the ninth consecutive year.

GREEN BOND LAUNCH

Liberty Global was involved earlier this month in the launch of the first Green Bond from VodafoneZiggo, its Joint Venture in the Netherlands. The bond, which is the first ever high yield Green Bond to be issued by a company outside the renewable energy space, was successfully launched and priced on Monday 7 th December.

The Green Bond will be used to finance projects that support VodafoneZiggo's transition towards low-carbon, climate-resilient growth in areas such as renewable energy, energy efficiency, clean transportation, eco-efficient products, technology and processes and green buildings.

MINI TV BOX AWARD

Liberty Global's new Mini TV Box, designed in-house by engineers at Liberty Global and manufactured by CommScope, has been awarded top prize in the sustainability category at the Digital TV Europe's Video Tech Innovation Awards.

The set-top box, Liberty Global's greenest ever, delivers a world-class viewing experience while dramatically reducing energy consumption and use of plastics. Combining innovation with sustainability, the set top box is made from 35% recycled plastic and doesn't use any single-use plastic in its casing. Additionally, the 4K Mini TV Box reduces energy consumption by 77% compared to previous set top boxes and has a maximum power usage of under 5W, even when watching 4K content.

NEW SCIENCE-BASED TARGETS

Liberty Global developed Science-based Targets to reduce carbon emissions in alignment with the 2015 Paris Agreement. Working in partnership with the Science-based Target Initiative (SBTi), the company has committed to reducing its Scope 1 and 2 emissions by a minimum of 50% by 2030 and 80% by 2050, as well as Scope 3 3 emissions by 50% by 2030. The launch means that Liberty Global is now one of only 534 companies worldwide with approved Science-based Targets through the SBTi.

1 Direct emissions as a result of use of assets owned by an entity/company 2 Indirect emissions as a result of activities by assets owned or controlled by an entity/company, while energy itself is purchased from a third-party, such as electricity purchase from a utility supplier 3 Indirect emissions as a result of activities from assets not owned or controlled by a company/ entity but impacts in its supply chain

