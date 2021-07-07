Liberty Announces Successful DigiFrac™ Electric Frac Pump Field Test

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE: LBRT; "Liberty") announced today the successful completion of the rigorous field testing of Liberty's digiFrac™ electric pump. Developed by Liberty's ST9 commercial equipment division, digiFrac is the industry's first purpose-built fully integrated electric frac pump with high power density and significantly lower emissions relative to the best next generation frac technology available in the market.

Final field testing for digiFrac was completed on a three well pad with 24-hour operations for a large E&P partner in the Delaware Basin of West Texas. The digiFrac pump represented 10% of pumping capacity on location and affirmed confidence for commercial production. The system became Liberty's preferred capacity for rate changes and adjustments with 0.1 barrel per minute micro control system ability during the completions.

The field test comes after three years of internal research and development resulting in the delivery of a state-of-the-art electric pump engineered for flexibility, from adaptable electric power sources to next generation equipment integration. The digiFrac platform will allow flexibility to incorporate electricity from central generation or the grid if available. The digiFrac pump will also anchor a fully electric frac fleet by integrating with Liberty's existing electric wireline and backside equipment including blender, hydration, and sand handling, culminating in the industry's first complete designed for purpose electric suite of frac technology.

"The successful development and field test of digiFrac is a milestone for the industry and reflects Liberty's commitment to continued innovation in ESG technologies. When commercialized, digiFrac will represent the most advanced frac system available, allowing our customers to raise efficiency and control of their operations while lowering their emission profiles," said Chris Wright, CEO of Liberty.

"Adding the digiFrac electric pump allowed for precision rate control we have not been able to accomplish before. The digiFrac pump quickly became the control center of location. This technology is going to be a game changer for future operations," said Jesse Dees, Liberty Service Leader for Eclipse crew.

About Liberty

Liberty is a leading North American oilfield services firm that offers one of the most innovative suites of completion services and technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies. Liberty was founded in 2011 with a relentless focus on developing and delivering next generation technology for the sustainable development of unconventional energy resources in partnership with our customers. Liberty is headquartered in Denver, Colorado. For more information about Liberty, please contact Investor Relations at IR@libertyfrac.com.

