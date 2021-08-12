Liberty Announces Key Hires To Advance Company Beta Program And Product Development Plans

ATLANTA, Ga., Aug. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Liberty Defense Holdings Ltd. (" Liberty" or the " Company") (TSXV: SCAN) (OTCQB: LDDFF) (FRANKFURT: LD2), a leading concealed weapons and threat detection solutions company, is pleased to announce that it has made new hires in the areas of sales and business development, engineering, and accounting. These key hires will support the success of the beta launch of Liberty's HEXWAVE product in the coming months as well as product development for the Company's aviation checkpoint and other security solutions.

The Company welcomes Scott Trosper, a Senior Technical Architect with 30+ years of technical and design experience for market-leading passenger screening technology in the aviation security space. While employed with L3Harris (LHX) - Get Report, Scott led the development of the ProVision ® system hardware (AIT-1, AIT-2), working with Pacific Northwest National Lab and the Transportation Security Administration (TSA). Scott holds six patents in the areas of millimeter wave and advanced imaging technology. The ProVision is currently used in most major airports worldwide for enhanced passenger screening by the TSA at security checkpoints.

Earlier this year, Liberty Defense licensed two next generation checkpoint screening technologies that it has begun working on in anticipation of upgrading existing technology used in airports today. The R&D 100 award winning Shoe Scanner and the High Definition - Advanced Imaging Technology (HD-AIT) body scanner. Both technologies were funded by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security Science and Technology Directorate and developed at the Department of Energy Pacific Northwest National Laboratory, led by the TSA's passenger screening requirements.

The Company has also hired veteran business development and sales leader Ian McNaughton, who was responsible for sales development for multi-billion-dollar market leading security detection companies Leidos (LDOS) - Get Report and L3Harris (LHX) - Get Report with a focus on government, critical infrastructure, and public safety verticals in North America.

The Company is also pleased to announce that it has hired Amanda Rosbicki as Controller, based in the new Wilmington, MA headquarters, as well as two additional engineering technicians in the Company's Atlanta Center of Excellence for Engineering location.

"Hiring for these key functions allows Liberty to execute our immediate plans in ramping up our HEXWAVE beta program, while also building out our technologies that are licensed for aviation checkpoint security and planning for future sales and profitability," said Bill Frain, CEO of Liberty Defense. "We are thrilled to welcome these new hires to the company, who bring broad expertise and knowledge from industry-leading companies. We are extremely gratified that they have chosen to embark on the next phase of their high-level careers with Liberty to grow our next generation security technology portfolio."

In addition, the Company has created product explainer videos to describe its technology offerings. The HEXWAVE overview video and aviation checkpoint security video can be viewed here: https://libertydefense.com/videos.

About Liberty Defense

Liberty Defense ( TSXV: SCAN, OTCQB: LDDFF, FRANKFURT: LD2) provides multi-technology security solutions for concealed weapons detection in high volume foot traffic areas and locations requiring enhanced security such as airports, stadiums, schools, and more. Liberty's HEXWAVE product, for which the company has secured an exclusive license from Massachusetts Institute of Technology ( MIT), as well as a technology transfer agreement for patents related to active 3D radar imaging technology, provides discrete, modular, and scalable protection to provide layered, stand-off detection capability of metallic and non-metallic weapons. Liberty has also recently licensed the millimeter wave-based, High Definition Advanced Imaging Technology (HD-AIT) body scanner and shoe scanner technologies as part of its technology portfolio. Liberty is committed to protecting communities and preserving peace of mind through superior security detection solutions. Learn more: LibertyDefense.com

