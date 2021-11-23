Liberated Syndication Appoints Brian Kibby As Chairman Of The Board Of Directors

Liberated Syndication Inc. (LSYN) ("Libsyn" or "the Company"), the industry's leading podcast hosting platform and advertising marketplace, today announced that Brian Kibby has assumed the role of Chairman of the Board of Directors, effective immediately.

Mr. Kibby has served on Libsyn's Board since October 2019. Upon his appointment as Chairman, Mr. Kibby commented, "This is an exciting time for our podcast community and for Libsyn. Together, we are transforming the way that the world consumes information and content, while also creating effective platforms for our community to reinvest in their podcasts via effective advertising platforms. Libsyn has transitioned over the past two years from its hosting roots to a platform strategy with advertising and monetization at its core. The launch of Libsyn 5 and the recent acquisitions of AdvertiseCast, Glow, Auxbus, and Podgo position Libsyn as the go-to destination for podcasters for all of their growth needs. I look forward to supporting our new CEO, Brad Tirpak, the incredible team at Libsyn, and most importantly, our dedicated community of creators and artists."

Mr. Kibby is currently the CEO of Modern Campus, a leading student information, engagement, and content management SaaS platform. Mr. Kibby has served the educational technology community for over three decades, including senior leadership roles at Pearson and McGraw-Hill, two of the world's largest education technology and platform providers.

In addition to Mr. Kibby's appointment as chairman, Libsyn earlier announced that Patrick Dolan will be joining the Board of Directors. Mr. Dolan previously served as the President of the Interactive Advertising Bureau (IAB), the leading trade organization whose members include more than 650 leading media companies, agencies, brands, and technology firms driving the digital marketing economy. As part of these changes to the board, Denis Yevstifeyev will step down as a member of the Board of Directors on December 31, 2021.

About Liberated Syndication

Liberated Syndication Inc. ("Libsyn") is a world leading podcast hosting platform and advertising marketplace that has been providing publishers with hosting, distribution, and monetization services since 2004. Libsyn hosts over 5.8 million media files from more than 75,000 podcasts and delivered over 6 billion downloads in 2020. Podcast producers choose Libsyn to measure their audience via IAB V2 certified stats, deliver popular audio and video episodes, distribute their content through smartphone apps (iOS and Android), and monetize via premium subscription services and advertising. The Company also owns Auxbus, Glow, Pair Networks, and AdvertiseCast, the industry's leading podcast advertising marketplace connecting advertisers to podcasters.

Brands powered by Libsyn help all creators podcast better by providing innovative tools for creation, hosting, growth, and monetization. Visit Libsyn on the web at www.libsyn.com; Auxbus at www.auxbus.com; AdvertiseCast at www.advertisecast.com; and Pair Networks at www.pair.com.

Investors can visit the Company at the "Investor Relations" section of Libsyn's website at https://investor.libsyn.com.

Liberated Syndication is headquartered in Pittsburgh with a world-class team in 16 cities including Nashville, Charleston, and New York City.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211123005597/en/