Liberated Syndication Announces Canva Partnership

Liberated Syndication Inc. (OTCQB:LSYN) ("Libsyn" or "the Company"), the industry's leading podcast hosting platform, today announced its inclusion in the Canva Partner Program which will provide Libsyn podcasters with innovative, easy to use tools to create artwork for their podcasts.

"In the increasingly competitive content marketplace, Podcasters are focused on the importance of show branding that will attract new audiences where discovery, even on listening platforms, is largely driven by visual interest. Well-designed podcast artwork can contribute to a richer listening experience for audiences, and expand opportunities in distribution, promotion, and monetization," said Libsyn President and Chief Operating Officer, Laurie Sims. "The partnership with Canva is continuation of our commitment with Libsyn 5 to provide podcasters with an easy workflow that empowers them to stay competitive and optimized for growth on every audience platform."

As part of the Canva Partner Program, Libsyn podcasters will be able to access an integrated "Design Art with Canva" button which will enable easy design of Podcast Show and Episode Artwork. The integration allows users to make use of the free Canva plan levels to design show and episode artwork that is then published directly to the Libsyn platform. The Libsyn/Canva integration will empower independent creators to easily create the required artwork for listings in place like Spotify and Apple podcasts that are not only beautiful, but also meet required technical specs as well. The creation of artwork and design considerations for platforms can be challenging for a new podcaster and the Canva partnership makes artwork creation easier than ever for those just getting started.

About Liberated Syndication

Liberated Syndication Inc. ("Libsyn") is a world leading podcast hosting platform and has been providing publishers with distribution and monetization services since 2004. In 2020, Libsyn delivered over 6 billion downloads. Libsyn hosts over 5.8 million media files from more than 75,000 podcasts. Podcast producers choose Libsyn to measure their audience via IAB V2 certified stats, deliver popular audio and video episodes, distribute their content through smartphone apps (iOS and Android), and monetize via premium subscription services and advertising. The Company also owns AdvertiseCast, Auxbus, Glow, and Pair Networks. Brands powered by Libsyn are helping all creators podcast better by providing innovative tools for creation, hosting, growth and monetization.

Liberated Syndication is headquartered in Pittsburgh with a world class team.

Visit Libsyn on the web at www.libsyn.com; Auxbus at www.auxbus.com; AdvertiseCast www.advertisecast.com; and Pair Networks at www.pair.com. Investors can visit the Company at the "Investor Relations" section of Libsyn's website at https://investor.libsyn.com.

