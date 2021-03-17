Liberated Syndication Adds Douglas Woodrum To Board Of Directors

Liberated Syndication Inc. (OTCQB:LSYN) ("Libsyn" or "the Company"), the industry's leading podcast hosting platform, today announced that it appointed Douglas Woodrum, a seasoned executive with audit and financial experience in the media industry, to its...

Liberated Syndication Inc. (OTCQB:LSYN) ("Libsyn" or "the Company"), the industry's leading podcast hosting platform, today announced that it appointed Douglas Woodrum, a seasoned executive with audit and financial experience in the media industry, to its Board of Directors, effective March 16, 2021. Mr. Woodrum will also join the Audit Committee.

"We are excited to add an individual to our Board of Directors with such extensive breadth of experience," said Bradley Tirpak, Chairman of the Board of Liberated Syndication. "Doug is a proven financial leader, having served as Chief Financial Officer of public companies CNET Networks Inc. and Heritage Media Corporation. Mr. Woodrum's responsibilities included raising capital for growth, business model development, financial reporting, annual budgeting, long-term planning, acquisitions, investor relations and tax. Doug's experience with financial oversight and audits will be a tremendous asset as we grow the Company."

In addition to the extensive experience in the media field, for the past nine years, Mr. Woodrum has lead ChinaCast Education Corporation as its Chief Financial Officer and Secretary in an effort to recover funds for its creditors and stockholders.

"I am honored to join the Libsyn Board. The Company has established itself as a leading podcast and web hosting platform with ample opportunities for further growth," stated Mr. Woodrum. "Libsyn has developed a great platform strategy with an experienced and focused management team. I am excited to work with my fellow directors to help guide the Company to future growth and value creation."

About Liberated Syndication

Liberated Syndication Inc. ("Libsyn") is a world leading podcast hosting network and has been providing publishers with distribution and monetization services since 2004. In 2019, Libsyn delivered over 6.2 billion downloads. Libsyn hosts over 5.8 million media files from more than 75,000 podcasts. Podcast producers choose Libsyn to measure their audience via IAB V2 certified stats, deliver popular audio and video episodes, distribute their content through smartphone apps (iOS and Android), and monetize via premium subscription services and advertising. The Company also owns Pair Networks, founded in 1996, one of the oldest and most experienced Internet hosting companies, providing a full range of fast, powerful and reliable Web hosting services.

Libsyn is a Pittsburgh-based company with a world class team.

Visit Libsyn on the web at www.libsyn.com and visit Pair Networks at www.pair.com. Investors can visit the Company at the "Investor Relations" section of Libsyn's website at https://investor.libsyn.com.

