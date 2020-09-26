Libbey Reaches Agreements With Unions On Modifications To Labor Contracts And Retiree Benefits

TOLEDO, Ohio, Sept. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Libbey Inc. (OTC: LBYYQ) ("Libbey" or the "Company"), one of the world's largest glass tableware manufacturers, today announced that it has reached consensual, ratified agreements with the United Steelworkers ("USW") and the International Association of Machinists & Aerospace Workers ("IAM") regarding modifications to their collective bargaining agreements ("CBAs") and union-related retiree health and welfare benefits.

The agreed-upon modifications would provide cost reductions that are essential to the Company's successful reorganization and would extend through September 2024, providing significant stability to the Company. The modifications are subject to Bankruptcy Court approval, which is expected either before or concurrent with confirmation of Libbey's plan of reorganization (the "Plan") later this year.

Mike Bauer, chief executive officer of Libbey, said, "These agreements are the result of good-faith negotiations in which both the USW and IAM leadership and Libbey management invested significant time and effort. The ratification of these modifications to our CBAs by our union employees is a key milestone on Libbey's path toward emerging from bankruptcy with the agility to succeed post-emergence."

Libbey continues to serve customers and end users globally, providing an extensive line of high-quality glassware and other tabletop products. The Company expects to successfully emerge from Chapter 11 later this year.

As previously announced, on June 1, 2020, the Company and its U.S.-based subsidiaries filed voluntary petitions for a court-supervised reorganization under Chapter 11 under Title 11 of the United States Code (the "Chapter 11 Cases") in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware. Libbey's international subsidiaries in Canada, China, Mexico, the Netherlands and Portugal are not included in the Chapter 11 proceedings and are operating in the normal course of business.

Latham & Watkins LLP is serving as legal advisor to Libbey, Alvarez & Marsal is serving as restructuring advisor and Lazard is serving as financial advisor.

Based in Toledo, Ohio, Libbey Inc. is one of the largest glass tableware manufacturers in the world. Libbey Inc. operates manufacturing plants in the United States, Mexico, China, Portugal and the Netherlands. In existence since 1818, the Company supplies tabletop products to retail, foodservice and business-to-business customers in over 100 countries. Libbey's global brand portfolio, in addition to its namesake brand, includes Libbey Signature®, Master's Reserve®, Crisa®, Royal Leerdam®, World® Tableware, Syracuse® China, and Crisal Glass®. In 2019, Libbey Inc.'s net sales totaled $782.4 million. Additional information is available at www.libbey.com.

