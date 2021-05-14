Liaoning Urban Renewal & The 9th China (Shenyang) International Modern Architecture Exposition Was Held

Touch the future life in the name of urban renewal.

SHENYANG, China, May 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On May 13, 2021, Liaoning Urban Renewal and the 9th China ( Shenyang) International Modern Architecture Exposition was held in Shenyang, according to the Information Office of Shenyang People's Government.

14 cities in Liaoning Province and the Shenfu Reform and Innovation Demonstration Zone participated to fully display the results of urban renewal and the blueprint for urban planning and development during the 14th Five-Year Plan.

At the same time, more than 90 companies from across the country participated in the exhibition.

As the first domestic exhibition with the theme of urban renewal, it shows new ideas, new technologies, and new materials for urban construction in the entire industry chain, allowing citizens and enterprises to touch the future cities, future communities, and future life with "zero distance".

The expo builds the exhibition into a popular science platform to provide the general public with an intuitive understanding of the urban renewal construction and operation process and the future development plan of their hometown.

The popular science platform is not only for displaying. The interactive area set up by the exhibitors allows the general public to truly immerse themselves in the future intelligent technology life.

In order to make it easier for the general public to watch the exhibition, the exhibition on May 14th will be postponed to 8 pm, and a public visit day will be arranged on the 15th.

