Liaison Acquires TargetX To Complete Full Student Lifecycle Solution

BOSTON and PHILADELPHIA, Oct. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Liaison International today announced it has acquired TargetX, in a move that will simultaneously broaden Liaison's reach and consolidate some of higher ed's most popular tools under one platform.

"Liaison is committed to serving the full student lifecycle," shared George Haddad, Founder and CEO of Liaison. "Together, we will complete the full lifecycle solution — reaching potential applicants earlier and engaging students, not only after they enter the classroom, but when they are about to enter the workforce and beyond. TargetX's proven solutions will complement our existing enrollment marketing efforts and their retention software will help us take the next step in realizing this goal. We're excited to work with their passionate, forward-thinking team to drive higher education forward."

Liaison's solutions, including their Centralized Application Service (CAS), Enrollment Marketing Platform (EMP) and recently acquired SlideRoom, are already utilized by more than 31,000 programs on over 1,100 campuses. For more than 25 years, Liaison has been a catalyst for their member programs to expand their applicant pools and simultaneously streamline the efficacy of their admissions back offices.

During this same period, TargetX's CRM emerged as a leader in recruitment and retention software, specifically built on the Salesforce platform. "Transforming the way that colleges and universities support their prospects, students and alumni has long driven our work at TargetX," added Sasha Peterson, CEO of TargetX. "By joining the Liaison family of solutions and services, we'll truly be able to fulfill our promise to 'make every student a graduate and every graduate a success.'"

Together, Liaison and TargetX will serve nearly 1,500 campuses, including undergraduate, graduate and community colleges. Learn more at liaisonedu.com and targetx.com.

About TargetXTargetX is a higher education CRM company that provides an enterprise-wide solution to help colleges manage relationships with their most important constituencies, including prospective students, current students, alumni and potential donors. The company's Enterprise CRM is built on the powerful development platform of Salesforce.com — the worldwide leader in customer relationship management and a pioneer in cloud computing. With its 15-year reputation for innovative technology and industry expertise, TargetX has become one of the most trusted CRM providers in higher education.

To learn more, visit targetx.com .

About Liaison InternationalOver the last two decades, Liaison has helped over 31,000 programs on more than 1,100 campuses more effectively manage admissions through its Centralized Application Service (CAS™) technology and complementary recruitment marketing, processing and support services. Partnering with over 30 professional associations, the company has developed discipline-wide services for a range of fields, including most of the health professions, as well as engineering (EngineeringCAS), graduate management education (BusinessCAS), graduate education (GradCAS), psychology (PSYCAS) and architecture (ArchCAS).

To learn more, visit liaisonedu.com and find us on Facebook , Twitter and LinkedIn .

