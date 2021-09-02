Li-Cycle Announces Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Release Date And Conference Call

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE: LICY) ("Li-Cycle" or "the Company"), today announced that it will release its third quarter 2021 results before market open on Thursday, September 9, 2021, to be followed by a conference call at 9:00 a.

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (LICY) ("Li-Cycle" or "the Company"), today announced that it will release its third quarter 2021 results before market open on Thursday, September 9, 2021, to be followed by a conference call at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time on the same day.

Interested investors and other parties can listen to a webcast of the live conference call by logging onto the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at https://investors.li-cycle.com.

The conference call can be accessed live over the phone by dialing 1-877-407-0784 (domestic) or +1-201-689-8560 (international). A telephonic replay will be available approximately three hours after the call by dialing 1-844-512-2921 (domestic) or +1-412-317-6671 (international). The conference ID for the live call and pin number for the replay is 13722615. The slide presentation accompanying the conference call and a transcript of the call will also be available on the Company's website at https://investors.li-cycle.com.

About Li-Cycle Holdings Corp.

Li-Cycle (LICY) is on a mission to leverage its innovative Spoke & Hub Technologies™ to provide a customer-centric, end-of-life solution for lithium-ion batteries, while creating a secondary supply of critical battery materials. Lithium-ion rechargeable batteries are increasingly powering our world in automotive, energy storage, consumer electronics, and other industrial and household applications. The world needs improved technology and supply chain innovations to better manage battery manufacturing waste and end-of-life batteries and to meet the rapidly growing demand for critical and scarce battery-grade raw materials through a closed-loop solution. For more information, visit https://li-cycle.com/.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210902005776/en/