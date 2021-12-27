Li-Cycle Announces Redemption Of All Outstanding Warrants

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE: LICY) (" Li-Cycle" or the " Company"), an industry leader in lithium-ion battery resource recovery and recycling in North America, today announced that it will redeem all of its warrants (the " Warrants") to purchase common...

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (LICY) (" Li-Cycle" or the " Company"), an industry leader in lithium-ion battery resource recovery and recycling in North America, today announced that it will redeem all of its warrants (the " Warrants") to purchase common shares of the Company (the " Common Shares") that remain outstanding at 5:00 p.m. New York City time on January 26, 2022 (the " Redemption Date") for a redemption price of $0.10 per Warrant.

The Warrants are listed on the New York Stock Exchange and governed by a Warrant Agreement (the " Warrant Agreement"), dated as of September 23, 2020, by and between Peridot Acquisition Corp. (" Peridot") and Continental Stock Transfer & Trust Company (" CST"), as warrant agent (the " Warrant Agent"), as amended by a warrant amendment agreement dated August 10, 2021 between the Company (as successor to Peridot) and CST. Under the Warrant Agreement, there were 15,000,000 warrants originally issued pursuant to Peridot's initial public offering (the " Public Warrants") and 8,000,000 warrants originally issued in a private placement to Peridot Acquisition Sponsor, LLC concurrently with the closing of Peridot's initial public offering (the " Private Placement Warrants").

The Warrant Agreement provides that the Company is entitled to redeem all of the outstanding Public Warrants at the redemption price of $0.10 per Public Warrant where: (i) the last reported sales price of the Common Shares for any twenty trading days within the thirty trading-day period ending on the third trading day prior to the date on which notice of the redemption is given (the " Reference Value") equals or exceeds $10.00 per share, and (ii) if the Reference Value is less than $18.00 per share, the Private Placement Warrants are also concurrently called for redemption on the same terms as the outstanding Public Warrants. The Reference Value currently equals or exceeds $10.00 per share and is less than $18.00 per share, such that the Company is entitled to call the Warrants for redemption. At the direction of the Company, the Warrant Agent has delivered today a notice of redemption (the " Notice of Redemption") to each of the registered holders of the outstanding Warrants.

At any time after the Notice of Redemption has been delivered and prior to 5:00 p.m. New York City time on the Redemption Date, the Warrants may be: (1) exercised by the Warrant holders for cash, at an exercise price of $11.50 per Common Share, or (2) surrendered by the Warrant holders on a "cashless basis" (a " Make-Whole Exercise"), in which case the surrendering holder will receive a number of Common Shares determined in accordance with the terms of the Warrant Agreement and based on: (i) the period of time between the Redemption Date and the expiration of the Warrants, and (ii) the "redemption fair market value" (being the volume-weighted average price of the Common Shares for the ten trading days immediately following the date of the Notice of Redemption) (the " Redemption Fair Market Value"). The Company will provide holders notice of the Redemption Fair Market Value no later than January 11, 2022. In no event will the number of Common Shares issued in connection with a surrender of Warrants on a Make-Whole Exercise as described above exceed 0.361 Common Shares per Warrant.

Any Warrants that remain unexercised at 5:00 p.m. New York City time on the Redemption Date will be void and no longer exercisable, and the holders of those Warrants will be entitled to receive only the redemption price of $0.10 per Warrant.

The Common Shares underlying the Warrants have been registered by the Company under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and are covered by a registration statement filed on Form F-1 with, and declared effective by, the Securities and Exchange Commission (Registration No. 333-259895). The SEC maintains an Internet website that contains a copy of this prospectus, at www.sec.gov. Alternatively, you can obtain a copy of this prospectus on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website, at https://investors.li-cycle.com.

None of the Company, its board of directors or employees has made or is making any representation or recommendation to any holder of the Warrants as to whether to exercise or refrain from exercising any Warrants.

This press release does not and will not constitute an offer to sell, or the solicitation of an offer to buy, the Warrants, the Common Shares, or any other securities, nor will there be any sale of the Warrants, the Common Shares or any such other securities, in any state or other jurisdiction in which such offer, sale or solicitation would be unlawful.

Additional information regarding this announcement may be found in a Form 6-K that will be filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and a material change report that will be filed with the Ontario Securities Commission.

About Li-Cycle Holdings Corp.Li-Cycle (LICY) is on a mission to leverage its innovative Spoke & Hub Technologies™ to provide a customer-centric, end-of-life solution for lithium-ion batteries, while creating a secondary supply of critical battery materials. Lithium-ion rechargeable batteries are increasingly powering our world in automotive, energy storage, consumer electronics, and other industrial and household applications. The world needs improved technology and supply chain innovations to better manage battery manufacturing waste and end-of-life batteries and to meet the rapidly growing demand for critical and scarce battery-grade raw materials through a closed-loop solution. For more information, visit https://li-cycle.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this communication may be considered "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the U.S. Securities Act of 1993, as amended, Section 21 of the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements may generally be identified by the use of words such as "will", "expect", "plan", "potential", "future", "continuing" or other similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters, although not all forward-looking statements contain such identifying words. Forward-looking statements may include, for example, statements about the future financial performance of Li-Cycle. These statements are based on various assumptions, whether or not identified in this communication, which Li-Cycle believes are reasonable in the circumstances. There can be no assurance that such estimates or assumptions will prove to be correct and, as a result, actual results or events may differ materially from expectations expressed in or implied by the forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, most of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond the control of Li-Cycle, and are not guarantees of future performance. These and other risks and uncertainties related to Li-Cycle's business are described in greater detail in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in its final prospectus dated August 10, 2021 filed with the Ontario Securities Commission in Canada and the Form 20-F filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, and in other filings made by Li-Cycle with securities regulatory authorities. Because of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, readers should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Actual results could differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement.

In addition, forward-looking statements contained in this communication reflect Li-Cycle's expectations, plans or forecasts of future events and views as of the date of this communication. Li-Cycle anticipates that subsequent events and developments could cause Li-Cycle's assessments, expectations, plans and forecasts to change. While Li-Cycle may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, Li-Cycle has no intention and undertakes no obligation to do so, except as required by applicable laws. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Li-Cycle's assessments as of any date subsequent to the date of this communication. Li-Cycle's forward-looking statements are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

