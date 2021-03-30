Li-Cycle Announces Filing Of A Registration Statement On Form F-4 In Connection With Its Proposed Business Combination With Peridot Acquisition Corp.

Li-Cycle Corp. ("Li-Cycle" or "the Company"), an industry leader in lithium-ion battery resource recovery and the largest lithium-ion battery recycler in North America, and Peridot Acquisition Corp. ("Peridot") (PDAC) , a publicly-traded special purpose acquisition company sponsored by Carnelian Energy Capital, today announced the filing of a registration statement on Form F-4 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") in connection with their recently announced proposed business combination. While the registration statement has not yet become effective and the information contained therein is subject to change, it provides important information about Li-Cycle's proposed business combination with Peridot and the proposals to be considered by the Li-Cycle and Peridot stockholders.

Completion of the business combination, which is expected in the second quarter of 2021, is subject to approval by Li-Cycle and Peridot stockholders and other customary closing conditions, including the registration statement being declared effective by the SEC. Upon closing, the combined company will be renamed Li-Cycle Holdings Corp., which is the entity that filed the registration statement, and will apply to be listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the new ticker symbol "LICY." The combined company will be led by Ajay Kochhar, Co-Founder, President and Chief Executive Officer of Li-Cycle, and Tim Johnston, Co-Founder and Executive Chairman.

Li-Cycle is expected to receive approximately $615 million in gross transaction proceeds, assuming no redemptions by Peridot shareholders, enabling the company to fully fund its planned global expansion. 100% of Li-Cycle's existing shares will roll into the combined company. The transaction includes a fully committed, upsized $315 million PIPE from investors that include Neuberger Berman Funds, Franklin Templeton and Mubadala Capital, as well as Peridot sponsor Carnelian Energy Capital, existing Li-Cycle investor Moore Strategic Ventures and global marketing and strategic off-take partner Traxys S.A.

About Li-Cycle Corp.

Li-Cycle Corp. (Li-Cycle) is on a mission to leverage its innovative Spoke & Hub Technologies to provide a customer-centric, end-of-life solution for lithium-ion batteries, while creating a secondary supply of critical battery materials. Lithium-ion rechargeable batteries are increasingly powering our world in automotive, energy storage, consumer electronics, and other industrial and household applications. The world needs improved technology and supply chain innovations to better manage battery manufacturing waste and end-of-life batteries and to meet the rapidly growing demand for critical and scarce battery-grade raw materials through a closed-loop solution. For more information, visit https://li-cycle.com/.

About Peridot Acquisition Corp.

Peridot Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company formed for the purpose of entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The Company's sponsor is an affiliate of Carnelian Energy Capital Management, L.P., a Houston-based investment firm that focuses on opportunities in the North American energy space. For more information, visit https://peridotspac.com/.

