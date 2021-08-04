LGI Homes Reports July 2021 Home Closings

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, Aug. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LGI Homes, Inc. (LGIH) - Get Report today announced it closed 930 homes in July 2021, up from 611 homes closed in July 2020, representing year-over-year growth of 52.2%. The Company ended the first seven months of 2021 with 6,347 home closings, a 42.6% increase over 4,451 home closings during the first seven months of 2020.

As of July 31, 2021, the Company had 103 active selling communities.

About LGI Homes, Inc.

Headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas, LGI Homes, Inc. engages in the design, construction and sale of homes in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, Colorado, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, Nevada, West Virginia, Virginia and Pennsylvania. Since 2018, LGI Homes has been ranked as the 10th largest residential builder in the United States based on units closed. The Company has a notable legacy of more than 18 years of homebuilding operations, over which time it has closed more than 50,000 homes. For more information about the Company and its new home developments, please visit the Company's website at www.lgihomes.com.

