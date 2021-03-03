LGI Homes, Inc. Reports February 2021 Home Closings

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, March 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ: LGIH) today announced 764 home closings in February 2021, up from 606 home closings in February 2020, representing year-over-year growth of 26.

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, March 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LGI Homes, Inc. (LGIH) - Get Report today announced 764 home closings in February 2021, up from 606 home closings in February 2020, representing year-over-year growth of 26.1%. The Company ended the first two months of 2021 with 1,414 home closings, a 36.0% increase over 1,040 home closings during the first two months of 2020.

As of the end of February 2021, the Company had 103 active selling communities.

About LGI Homes, Inc.

Headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas, LGI Homes, Inc. engages in the design, construction and sale of homes in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, Colorado, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, Nevada, West Virginia, Virginia and Pennsylvania. Since 2018, LGI Homes has been ranked as the 10 th largest residential builder in the United States based on units closed. The Company has a notable legacy of more than 17 years of homebuilding operations, over which time it has closed more than 45,000 homes. For more information about the Company and its new home developments, please visit the Company's website at www.lgihomes.com.

