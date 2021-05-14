LGBTQ100 ESG Index Reconstituted Ahead Of LGBTQ ESG100 ETF Launch

The Index is reconstituted annually and added 11 new companies in March

WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif., May 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LGBTQ Loyalty Holdings, Inc. (OTC PINK: LFAP) ("LGBTQ Loyalty" or "the Company''), a diversity- and inclusion-driven financial methodology and data company, announces through its wholly owned subsidiary, Loyalty Preference Index, Inc., the reconstitution of its LGBTQ100 ESG Index (Ticker: LGBTQ100). The environmental, social and governance ("ESG") Index, launched in October 2019, is the first-ever Index that references LGBTQ community survey data in the methodology for a benchmark listing of the nation's highest financially performing companies that respondents believe are most committed to advancing equality.

The Index is reconstituted annually and comprises 100 LGBTQ equality-driven companies from the nation's top 500 publicly traded companies, based on an annual Harris Poll cross-country LGBTQ community survey and Institutional Shareholder Services ESG screening. It maintains industry sector grouping, whereby each sector can represent up to 25% in the weighting calculation. As of March 31, the Index was reconstituted to implement inclusion of 11 new companies to replace 10 existing companies and one that was delisted. In addition, the Index was rebalanced to assign new weights to the constituents as per the weighting methodology.

Additions include: Autodesk, Inc., Best Buy Co., Inc., CME Group Inc., Etsy, Inc., Fiserv, Inc., Newmont Corporation, Omnicom Group Inc, ServiceNow, Inc., Tesla Inc, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc., and Walt Disney Company.

"After completing our second annual reconstitution of the Index, we are pleased to report that it continues to generate excess returns over the S&P 500," said Partha Sen, founder and chief executive officer of Fuzzy Logix, the company powering the Index analytics. "We look at equality through a couple of different angles in the Index construction, and the live performance is proving our thesis that addressing equality does, in fact, drive outperformance for corporations."

For the 18-month period from November 2019 to April 2021, the Index generated a 43.84% return versus a 37.65% return for the S&P 500, while keeping volatility lower by remaining within 66 basis points of the benchmark.

Following the most recent reconstitution, total market capitalization of companies in the Index is calculated to be $17.53 trillion, with median market capitalization at $79.59 billion. Technology remains the top-weighted sector in the Index, with 23 companies and a total weight of 25%.

Details on the Index composition criteria include company securities that nurture and promote equality in the workplace for employees across genders and sexual orientations, maintain a strong track record of loyalty and brand awareness among millions of LGBTQ community members in the United States, and possess a record of consistently strong financial performance.

"The LGBTQ100 ESG Index was created to represent and promote LGBTQ equality in Corporate America, and we are proud to be part of this dynamic alliance," said Larry Roan, director of LGBTQ Loyalty Holdings, Inc. and executive director of Advancing Equality Preference, Inc. "Empowering the community to express their preference for the nation's top equality-conscious corporations through this Index is paramount to its success."

LGBTQ Loyalty is also launching the LGBTQ + ESG100 ETF, which will be benchmarked against the LGBTQ100 ESG Index and listed by NASDAQ on May 18, 2021. The new ETF is a financial product designed to serve the principles and values of the LGBTQ diversity community and its allies, providing investors with the methodology and results related to performance of the top corporations that embrace ESG principles in the workplace and advance equality.

LGBTQ Loyalty is a diversity- and inclusion-driven financial methodology and data company that quantifies corporate equality alignment with the LGBTQ community and minority interest groups. The Company has benchmarked the first-ever U.S. Loyalty Preference Index, which it believes empowers the LGBTQ community to express their preferences for the nation's high-performing corporations most dedicated to advancing equality. The Loyalty Preference Index, branded as LGBTQ100 ESG Index, is an environmental, social and governance (ESG) Index, offering an added perspective for those seeking to align with equality-driven, ESG-responsible corporations. LGBTQ Loyalty's leadership includes seasoned authorities in the financial industry and LGBTQ community. For more information, please visit www.lgbtqloyalty.com.

