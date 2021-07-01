LGBTQ Loyalty Holdings Prepares For Post-Pride-Month Initiatives

Following successful webinar on advancing equality, the Company embarks on strategic marketing campaign to promote lineup of LGBTQ financial products WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif, July 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LGBTQ Loyalty Holdings, Inc.

WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif, July 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LGBTQ Loyalty Holdings, Inc. (OTC PINK: LFAP) ("LGBTQ Loyalty" or "the Company''), a diversity- and inclusion-driven financial methodology and data company, announces through its wholly owned subsidiary, Loyalty Preference Index, Inc., the availability of its on-demand Pride Webinar .

"We are in the midst of a social revolution where people from all walks of life are looking to support brands, products and services that align with their principles and core values," said Bobby Blair, CEO of LGBTQ Loyalty Holdings. "Our recent webinar kicked off a strategic marketing campaign to promote our financial products designed to empower, support and engage the LGBTQ community and its allies."

Some key highlights from the webinar include:

Martina Navratilova, LGBTQ Loyalty board member and tennis legend, shares her excitement over Wall Street and corporate America evolving to embrace the LGBTQ community over the last few decades.

Barney Frank, LGBTQ Loyalty board member and former congressman, provides his insight into recent legislation's impact on LGBTQ equality in the workplace.

Billy Bean, LGBTQ Loyalty board member and vice president & special assistant to the Major League Baseball commissioner, highlights his work as an ambassador for MLB and how it has grown to embrace and celebrate the LGBTQ community.

Orlando Reece, LGBTQ Loyalty board member and VP, category development officer for Univision Communications, discusses the disproportionate impact the LGBTQ community has faced financially amid the pandemic.

Bobby Blair shares how he started LGBTQ Loyalty and its mission to advance equality after his career in media.

Additionally, the webinar provides a brief overview of the LGBTQ100 ESG Index performance and methodology by Larry Roan, LGBTQ Loyalty board member, and Aashu Virmani of Fuzzy Logix. Other participants in the webinar include representatives of ProcureAM, the ETF's fund advisor; and GHS Investments, an investment company that recently invested in the Company, which discuss why now is a great time to launch and invest in an ESG product.

LGBTQ Loyalty will be continuing the momentum around its financial products via a comprehensive marketing campaign in partnership with E5A Integrated Marketing. It is anticipated that this campaign, launching Aug. 1, will focus on targeting a large audience of retail investors across social, digital and alternative channels.

"We are so proud to work with LGBTQ Loyalty on marketing the LGBTQ + ESG100 ETF (LGBT)," said Andrew Corn, CEO of E5A Integrated Marketing. "We plan to market to the LGBTQ community, its supporters and, more broadly, investors who are engaged with environmental, social and governance (ESG) compliance. LGBT provides the potential for investors to build wealth while aligning their values and positively influencing LGBTQ Diversity & Inclusion in Corporate America."

About LGBTQ Loyalty Holdings, Inc.

LGBTQ Loyalty is a diversity- and inclusion-driven financial methodology and data company that quantifies corporate equality alignment with the LGBTQ community and minority interest groups. The Company has benchmarked the first-ever U.S. Loyalty Preference Index, which it believes empowers the LGBTQ community to express their preferences for the nation's high-performing corporations most dedicated to advancing equality. The Loyalty Preference Index, branded as LGBTQ100 ESG Index, is an environmental, social and governance (ESG) index, offering an added perspective for those seeking to align with equality-driven, ESG-responsible corporations. LGBTQ Loyalty's leadership includes seasoned authorities in the financial industry and LGBTQ community. For more information, please visit www.lgbtqloyalty.com .

About Fuzzy Logix

We accelerate analytics. We use it to deliver high-impact business outcomes in Banking, Finance and Healthcare. Our state-of-the-art tool - FastINDX - allows 10-100x faster creation and turnkey management of Indexes and alpha-seeking Portfolios using a global database of 100K+ financial instruments. You can find us at www.fuzzylogix.com and www.fastindx.com .

