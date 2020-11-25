LG WING Honored By TIME List Of Best Inventions Of 2020

First 5G Swivel Smartphone Available Now from AT&T, T-Mobile and Verizon

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., Nov. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- TIME just revealed its annual list of the 100 Best Inventions that are making the world better, smarter and more fun in 2020 and LG WING 5G hit the mark. LG's newest iconic smartphone was cited as a special honoree for dual screen innovations.

LG WING delivers a compelling, new mobile experience that takes makes multi-taskasing fun and easy. LG WING's primary 6.8-inch OLED Full Vision edge-to-edge screen swivels clockwise rotating 90 degrees to reveal a second 3.9-inch OLED screen. LG WING boasts three rear cameras - 64MP Ultra High Resolution OIS Wide, 12MP Ultra-Wide, 13MP Wide - and a front 32MP Pop Up camera. It also offers unique advancements including Dual Recording and built-in Gimbal Motion functionality to create smooth videos on the go.

TIME solicited nominations for the list from editors and correspondents around the world. Nominations were evaluated based on originality, effectiveness, ambition and impact. To view the full list of selections and LG WING's honoree feature, visit https://time.com/collection/best-inventions-2020.

For more information on LG WING, please visit https://www.lg.com/us/mobile-phones/wing-5g.

