LG To Unveil Company's First QNED Mini LED TV At Virtual CES 2021

With Up to Nearly 30K Tiny LEDs, Outstanding Peak Brightness and Ultra-High Contrast, LG's Latest Raises the Ante in LCD TVs

TORONTO, Dec. 29, 2020 /CNW/ - LG Electronics (LG) will introduce its first-ever QNED Mini LED TVs at the all virtual CES ® 2021 as its top-of-the-line offering among LG's 2021 premium LCD TV lineup. LG's newest TVs represent a giant leap forward in LCD TV picture quality. Thanks to quantum dot and NanoCell technologies with Mini LEDs as the light source, brightness and contrast are far superior to that of conventional LCD televisions. The 2021 lineup includes 10 new 4K and 8K models covering a wide range of large screen sizes up to 86 inches.

With OLED at the pinnacle of LG's TV offerings with its self-lit pixels and independent dimming control, the arrival of LG's QNED Mini LED TVs offer a compelling option for consumers. Thanks to a new panel structure enhanced by LG's advanced Mini LED backlighting, these TVs deliver a truly immersive viewing experience in the LCD space. As the first TVs to combine quantum dot and NanoCell in one product, LG QNED TVs produce incredibly accurate colours while the advanced LED backlight offers better contrast and deeper blacks for images of exceptional vibrancy and realism. And with a refresh rate of up to 120Hz, these TVs render motion smoothly and more naturally.

LG's innovative Mini LED backlighting comprises up to almost 30,000 tiny LEDs that produce incredible peak brightness and a contrast ratio of 1,000,000:1 when paired with up to nearly 2,500 dimming zones and advanced local dimming technology. * This results in excellent HDR image quality with outstanding contrast and blacks, a wide colour gamut and incredible colour accuracy. For stunningly life-like images that seem to shed the confines of the screen and enter the user's space, it's not hard to see why LG QNED Mini LED is the new LCD TV to beat.

"Our new QNED series is a premium home entertainment option that expands and improves the LCD TV space and gives consumers another terrific viewing choice," said Nam Ho-jun, senior vice president of R&D at LG's Home Entertainment Company. "These TVs deliver an experience that set them apart from other LCD TVs and speak to our commitment to innovation and pushing the standard forward."

LG's top-of-the-line 86-inch 8K QNED TV will be on display in LG's virtual exhibition booth during CES 2021 starting January 11.

* For 86-inch 8K QNED.

