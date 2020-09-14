LG Revolutionizes Multi-Screen Experience With Unique LG WING 5G Smartphone

First Explorer Project Device from LG is Both Familiar and Different, Offers New and Unique, Yet Practical Hardware and Software Experiences

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., Sept. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- LG Electronics USA today announced the LG WING TM 5G smartphone, the first device from the LG Explorer Project. The unique swivel and second screen embodies the Explorer Project's aim to create new and distinct, yet practical innovations. Whether watching a video and texting with friends on the couch or following directions with music controls and a phone call, LG WING 5G proves handy and intuitive in unlimited situations.

LG WING 5G will be available in the United States beginning with Verizon, followed T-Mobile and other U.S. carriers. Specific pricing, availability, specs and color options will vary by network partner.

"LG WING 5G's innovative design opens so many possibilities for multitasking, gaming, viewing and content creation," said Chris Yie, head of LG Mobile, North America. "This premium smartphone elevates the customer experience and brings LG's philosophy of meaningful innovations to life."

More Space to Expand or Multitask

LG WING's groundbreaking design makes it a one-of-a-kind smartphone on the market today. In Basic Mode, LG WING looks and behaves like a typical smartphone. With a simple slide of the display, LG WING transforms into Swivel Mode, where the entire front of the phone rotates clockwise 90 degrees revealing a 3.9 inch Second Screen.

In Swivel Mode, certain apps can be expanded to both screens or two apps can be displayed simultaneously - one on each display. Switching between Swivel Mode and Basic Mode is virtually seamless and offers the flexibility of more screen real estate when you want it.

For easier multitasking and extra convenience, the Multi App feature lets you create shortcuts for pairs of apps 1 you typically use together.

Immersive Viewing Experiences

LG WING's main screen is a flawless 6.8-inch OLED FullVision edge-to-edge display with 20.5:9 aspect ratio to deliver exceptional viewing and gaming experiences. The Second Screen is a 3.9-inch OLED with software optimizations to maximize its size.

In video apps optimized for its unique form factor, LG WING's Second Screen acts as a media controller, with the ability to change video and sound settings.

Suite of Cameras and Dedicated Gimbal Mode

LG equipped its category-defining handset with advanced camera features and technologies exclusive to the new form factor. LG WING boasts three rear cameras - a 64MP Ultra High Resolution, 12MP Ultra Wide Big Pixel and 13MP Ultra Wide. These cameras feature superb hardware and innovative software, giving users a great combination of mobile photo and video solutions in their pocket.

The Gimbal Motion Camera, the world's first in a smartphone, turns LG WING's Second Screen into a convenient grip, providing the stability needed to capture clearer shots and smooth video footage with one hand. LG WING also offers functions typically found only on a real gimbal - a joystick function for controlling the camera angle, a lock mode to reduce shakes and blurring, a follow mode for smoother videos when moving, pan follow for horizontal movement with minimal up and down shake, and first person view mode for capturing rhythmic and dynamic movements.

Sleek and Durable

Even with two screens LG WING maintains a relatively thin and light profile. Using slim but tough composite materials and a special perforation technique, LG WING weighs in at just 260 grams. With an ergonomic design, LG WING looks and feels like a premium smartphone - but with two displays.

Continuing LG's focus on durability and reliability, LG WING features a Hydraulic Damper, which reduces stress on the mechanism when the Main Screen is rotated. Thermoplastic polyoxymethylene is applied to the back of the Main Screen to facilitate smoother swiveling and to prevent scratches on the Second Screen. The hinge mechanism in LG WING has proven to be reliable even after 200,000 swivels - this averages out to about 100 motions every day for five years.

To meet customers' expectations of 5G connectivity 2, engineers equipped LG WING with Qualcomm ® Snapdragon™ 765G 5G Mobile Platform with the Snapdragon X52 5G Modem-RF System. As Qualcomm's first mobile platform to integrate an application processor and 5G Modem-RF system, this chipset brings best-in-class AI performance, lightning-fast 5G connectivity and intelligent multi-camera capabilities while also preserving battery life. Thanks in part to Qualcomm's Snapdragon Elite Gaming™ features, LG WING delivers a truly unique entertainment experience with instantaneous response times, cinema-quality graphics and incredible audio.

"Congratulations to the entire LG team on the announcement of the LG WING, a truly innovative device powered by the Snapdragon 765G 5G Mobile Platform that perfectly encapsulates the vision of LG's new Explorer Project," said Jim Tran, senior vice president and general manager, mobile handsets, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. "Qualcomm Technologies actively collaborated with LG Mobile on ways to optimize the performance of the products of the Explorer Project that will bring new and different experiences to consumers."

For more information on LG WING 5G in the U.S., please visit LG.com/US/WING. For more information on LG WING product features, please visit LG's Global Newsroom.

Key Specifications:

Chipset: Qualcomm ® Snapdragon™ 765G 5G Mobile Platform integrated with Snapdragon X52 5G Modem-RF System

Display: - Main Screen: 6.8-inch 20.5:9 FHD+ P-OLED FullVision (2,460 x 1,080 / 395ppi)- Second Screen: 3.9-inch 1.15:1 G-OLED (1,240 x 1,080 / 419ppi)

Memory: 8GB RAM 256GB internal storage 3 / microSD (up to 2TB)

Camera:- Rear: Ultra High Resolution (64MP Standard 4 (F1.8 / 78°/ 0.8µm) / 13MP Ultra Wide (F1.9 / 117° / 1.0µm) / 12MP Ultra Wide Big Pixel (F2.2 / 120° / 1.4µm)- Front: 32MP Standard 5 (F1.9 / 79.6° / 0.8µm)

Battery: 4,000mAh

Operating System: Android 10.0

Dimensions: 169.5 x 74.5 x 10.9 mm; 260g

Connectivity: Wi-Fi 802.11 a, b, g, n, ac / Bluetooth 5.1 / NFC / USB Type-C (USB 3.1 Gen 1 Compatible)

Colors: Aurora Gray / Illusion Sky 6

/ Illusion Sky 6 Others: Gimbal Motion Camera / Front Pop Up Camera / Hexa Motion Stabilizer / AI CAM / Dual Recording / LG 3D Sound Engine / In-Display Fingerprint Sensor / Qualcomm ® Quick Charge™ 4.0+ Technology / Wireless Charging

1 Not applicable in all cases. 2 5G coverage available in limited markets. Product features and performance may vary and are subject to network availability and connectivity. Actual battery usage time and performance may vary depending on network connectivity and application use. 3 Usable memory varies depending on software version and settings. 4 Pixel Binning to 16MP. Quality of full 64MP image may vary slightly depending on the chipset. 5 Pixel Binning to 8MP. Quality of full 32MP image may vary slightly depending on the chipset. 6 Colors will vary by network partner availability. Qualcomm and Snapdragon are trademarks of Qualcomm Incorporated, registered in the United States and other countries. Quick Charge is a trademark of Qualcomm Incorporated. Qualcomm Snapdragon and Qualcomm Quick Charge are products of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries.

