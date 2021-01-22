LG Receives Record Number Of Awards During First-Ever All-digital CES

More than 190 Accolades Include 7 th Consecutive Recognition for Market-leading LG OLED TV

TORONTO, Jan. 22, 2021 /CNW/ - LG Electronics (LG) took home the most CES ® awards ever at the 2021 all-digital event - a pivotal moment in history for the technology industry - earning more than 190 honours across its home appliance, home entertainment, IT and mobile categories.

This recognition was led by Engadget's Best of CES Award (the official award program of CES) in the TV category to LG OLED for a seventh consecutive year; in 2021 the acclaimed LG C1 series OLED TV was singled out from the thousands of new TVs shown at CES 2021. Also receiving Engadget's Best of CES Award was the LG Rollable smartphone, grabbing the win for Best Phone/Mobile Device after it was previewed during LG's CES 2021 press announcement.

LG's renowned OLED TVs took home the industry's top awards and honours, continuing its CES dominance. Among the newly announced LG TV models highly favoured among industry experts is the LG G1 series' OLED evo, the next step in the evolution of OLED TV technology that garnered honours from The Verge, Rolling Stone and Gear Patrol. The new LG A1 series OLED TV was honoured by Digital Trends for Top Tech of CES 2021 Award: Best in Show, touting it a "pragmatic product" and "manna from heaven" given its combination of high calibre and attractive pricing for the masses.

LG's new InstaView™ Door-in-Door ® refrigerators also won big in the home appliance space, garnering accolades from the likes of Tom's Guide, WIRED, Newsweek and PCMag. LG WashTower™ - the sleek, single-unit laundry solution that takes up half the floor space while tackling ultra-large loads - was recognized by leading lifestyle publications such as House Beautiful and Best Products.

From the CTA's official award program alone, LG won 24 CES Innovation Awards including two Best of Innovation Awards given to LG's C1 OLED TV and LG's InstaView ThinQ refrigerator with voice recognition. LG accolades were received this year from tech experts at major media such as USA Today/Reviewed, CNET, CNN, The Wall Street Journal, The Verge, Women's Health, Business Insider and much more.

Top awards earned by LG at CES 2021 include:

LG C1 4K OLED TVs

Engadget: Best of CES 2021

CNET: Best TVs of CES 2021

Gear Patrol: Best and Wildest TVs of CES 2021

USA Today/Reviewed.com CES Editors' Choice Award

Today/Reviewed.com CES Editors' Choice Award Techlicious: Top Picks of CES 2021 Awards

LG G1 Gallery Series "evo" 4K OLED TVs

Business Insider: The Best TVs of CES 2021

CNET: Best TVs of CES 2021

Digital Trends: Best TVs of CES 2021

HD Guru: Best OLED TV Design

IGN: CES 2021 - Biggest and Best Reveals

LG A1 4K OLED TVs

Digital Trends: Top Tech of CES 2021 Awards

USA Today/Reviewed.com CES Editors' Choice Award

Today/Reviewed.com CES Editors' Choice Award T3: CES 2021's Best TVs

Wirecutter: What We're Most Looking Forward To

LG QNED Mini LED TV

CNET: Best TVs of CES 2021

TWICE Picks Awards 2021

Tom's Guide: Best TVs of CES 2021

Gizmodo: All The Best New TVs Announced at CES 2021

LG UltraFine OLED Pro Monitor

Android Authority: CES 2021 Top Picks Awards

Digital Trends: Best Monitors of CES 2021

Gear Patrol: Best Things We've Seen Out of CES 2021

Newsweek: Best of CES 2021

LG Rollable Smartphone

CNN: The Best Tech of CES 2021

Digital Trends: The 15 Coolest Gadgets at CES 2021

Engadget: Best of CES 2021

FOX News: Best of CES

Robb Report: The 10 Best Gadgets and Gear at CES 2021

Wall Street Journal: Best of CES 2021

LG WashTower

T3: Best Smart Home Kit of CES 2021

House Beautiful: Best of CES

CTA Innovation Award

Best Products: CES 2021's Absolute Best

Android Authority: CES 2021 Top Picks Awards

LG InstaView Door-in-Door Refrigerator

Residential Systems Picks Award

Tom's Guide: CES 2021 Awards

PCMag: TechX Awards

Newsweek: Best of CES 2021

Business Insider: The 15 Best New Products Revealed at CES 2021

LG InstaView Range with Air Sous Vide

Reviewed.com: CES Editor's Choice Awards 2021

T3: Best of CES 2021 Awards

Techlicious: Top Picks of CES 2021 Awards

LG CordZeroThinQ A9 Kompressor+

Business Insider: 11 Best Home Appliances and Fixtures of CES 2021

CTA Innovation Award

Reviewed.com: CES Editor's Choice Awards 2021

Women's Health: The Best New Technology at CES 2021

For more information on LG's CES 2021 awards and honors and additional information about LG's products announced at CES, please visit www.LGnewsroom.com.

