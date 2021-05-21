LG Launches Pilot Of Its First Live Shopping Event In U.S.

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., May 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LG Electronics USA today announced the premiere of The Upgrade, a live shopping event series that will offer viewers an engaging direct-to-consumer platform to purchase LG products.

Hosted on Instagram ( @LGUSA) Live, the event will show viewers how to upgrade their tech lifestyle in the New Normal. The Upgrade will feature a variety of personalities and influencers who will host a range of live shoppertainment segments including product tutorials, pro tips, games and more that offer incredible limited time deals for LG's most desirable technological innovations. The pilot episode will debut ahead of the Memorial Day weekend, on Wednesday, May 26 at 1 p.m. EDT. All content will be available post-livestream on YouTube ( LG USA Home Appliances and Electronics).

Created at the new production studio on LG's North American headquarters campus, the first live 30-minute episode event of The Upgrade, will be hosted by popular YouTube father-son duo Dan and Lincoln of What's Inside . Themed around key LG product upgrades that help consumers make the most of the New Normal, viewers can look forward to compelling product deals tied to summer entertaining, gaming, remote working hacks and more. The pair will participate in a live Q&A as they highlight the award-winning LG products, including the LG OLED TVs, LG UltraGear computer monitors, LG WashTower laundry systems, LG InstaView Door-in-Door refrigerators, LG gram laptops, and LG Stick vacuum cleaners. All products featured in each live segment are guaranteed to be in stock for shoppers.

"The pandemic has shown how our consumers have embraced shopping directly with LG with great enthusiasm," said Peggy Ang, senior vice president of marketing, LG Electronics USA. " The Upgrade is a reflection of LG's dedication to meet consumer demand through embracing entertainment, forging deeper connections with audiences as an integral part of the direct-to-consumer shopping experience."

The launch of The Upgrade marks LG Electronics USA's first venture into direct-to-consumer live shopping entertainment. Future episodes will feature a wide range of LG products around seasonal timeframes and will be led by a number of noteworthy influencers and personalities.

For more information about LG initiatives, The Upgrade and innovative LG products, please visit www.LG.com.

