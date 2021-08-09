LG Energy Solution Spurs Growth In Battery Industry By Hosting 'Battery Innovation Contest'

LG Energy Solution to host international 'Battery Innovation Contest' inviting innovative technology ideas; open for entry from Aug. 9 th until Sept. 30th

R&D expenses, annually "LGES will provide various opportunities for international scholars via the contest, so they can give their best work in battery-related research," said Myung-hwan Kim, Chief Production & Procurement Officer of LG Energy Solution

SEOUL, South Korea, Aug. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LG Energy Solution is opening up a battery competition to public by hosting an international battery contest. Through the event, LG Energy Solution aims to spur active research within the battery industry. The event is open for entry from August 9 th until the end of September.

Scholars of universities and research institutes, interested in expanding industry-academia partnerships and a next-generation's innovative technology are welcome to take part and submit their proposals via the official website for 'Battery Innovation Contest.' Participants may also submit their proposals via mobile. ( http://www.lgensol.com/kr/index)

Although open to various themes, some of the anticipated topics may evolve around super safe battery, long life cycle, low cost, solid-state electrolyte and next-generation battery.

As for the evaluation of the contest, LG Energy Solution will form a committee of internal experts to assess research proposals based on the originality, marketability of the techniques. The nominated proposals will be individually notified in November.

Nominated universities and research institutions will be granted with up to USD $150,000 of research and development expenses annually, as well as opportunities to exchange technologies by dispatching researchers from LG Energy Solution for at least a year.

"LG Energy Solution aims to do its utmost to lead the battery industry by actively utilizing the outcomes of innovative researches shown from the' Battery Innovation Contest'" said Myung-hwan Kim, Chief Production & Procurement Officer and the head of the battery research center at LG Energy Solution. "The contest will provide various opportunities for international scholars so they can give their best work in battery-related research."

LG Energy Solution has been at the forefront of encouraging active exchanges and fostering the growth of the sector by hosting the 'LG Energy Solution Innovation Forum 2021' via online, for discussions on next-generation batteries with renowned scholars including Nobel laureate in June .

About LG Energy Solution

LG Energy Solution is a global leader delivering advanced lithium-ion batteries for Electric Vehicles (EV), Mobility & IT applications, and Energy Storage Systems (ESS). With 30 years of experience in advanced battery technology, it continues to grow rapidly towards the realization of sustainable life. With over 24,000 employees working within its robust global network that spans the US, Europe, Asia, and Australia, LG Energy Solution is more committed than ever to developing innovative technologies that will bring the future energy a step closer. For more information, please visit https://www.lgensol.com.

